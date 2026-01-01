Miami RB’s Late Father Ritual Became Reason For Scoring Highest Rushing Yards Against Rejected OSU

While Miami put together a dominant eight-minute drive to score the first points, Miami QB Carson Beck connected with RB Mark Fletcher Jr. on a wheel route for a 9-yard TD. Riding that momentum, Miami secured a 24–14 win against OSU to advance to the semifinal, with Fletcher rushing for 90 yards. But the standout RB’s stunning performance for the Hurricanes came with a heartfelt story behind it.

Miami RB’s father, Mark Fletcher Sr. passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on October 24, 2024. At first, playing for his father felt heavy, and the pressure followed him everywhere.

“I’d get so sad. I’d cry before games,” admitted Fletcher.

Then came a reset. Since then, Mark Jr. has turned pain into purpose. When adversity hits the Hurricanes, Fletcher is the one speaking up. The same lesson his father taught him now echoes through the huddle.

Even his return for his senior year carries a deeper meaning tied to honoring his late father’s memory.

This is a developing story…..