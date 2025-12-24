Miami Star Who Shared Locker Room With Carnell Tate Clears Feelings Towards OSU WR

Essentials Inside The Story Two former IMG Academy stars will collide on college football's biggest stage

Carnell Tate's quiet rise has turned him into one of the Buckeyes' most explosive weapons, earning respect from the rivals

But while Tate looms large, Miami believes the real opening isn't at wide receiver, and that belief could change everything at the Cotton Bowl

Carnell Tate has played a big role in Ohio State’s successful 12-1 run this season. The junior WR had been a promising star in the receiving end and could be a major threat to Miami at the Cotton Bowl. But when two five-star prospects from the same IMG Academy offense line up on opposite sides in the Cotton Bowl, respect is the name of the game. While the major challenge awaits, Miami’s five-star OL, and Tate’s former teammate, shares his thoughts on the wide receiver’s growth.

“I already know what he was doing right now,” said Francis Mauigoa on the December 23 Media Availability. “He was that guy over there, IMG, putting his head down and didn’t really talk much. But it’s all about business. But he’s the same guy that I’m seeing on film as well.”

Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate played together at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from 2021 to 2022. Both played on the same side of the ball and came out as five-star prospects of the same class. Knowing Tate for a long time, Mauigoa admits that he could be a real threat.

“He’s been going around, catching balls, making plays down there. This is what I expected out of him from the day we met at IMG. He’s a great guy, great leader, great teammate as well. I know he’ll be one of the threats at Ohio State.”

Mauigoa might be right, as Carnell Tate’s been making explosive deep threats all season long. In the ten games Tate has played so far, Tate has received the ball 48 times for 838 yards and nine touchdowns, maintaining an average of 17.5 yards per reception. He’s a promising route runner with safe hands and has been the biggest nightmare for secondaries.

Tate, along with Jeremiah Smith, has been a solid duo on the receiving end, supporting the Heisman finalist Julian Sayin. They, as a unit, led the Buckeyes’ offense to average 32 points per game and 411.3 yards per game.

If the trio continues their domination in the same way, it could be a tough task for the Hurricanes to match their offense. But there’s still a way for Miami to pull out an upset win over the defending champions.

Miami’s edge over Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl

While Mauigoa knows firsthand the threat Tate poses, Miami’s defensive staff believes they’ve found vulnerabilities elsewhere in the Buckeyes’ attack, starting with a potential disruption at the play-calling level. According to On3’s Matt Shodell report, after studying the film, Miami’s defense has a chance to keep the Buckeyes under control. The Hurricanes shut down a dominant Texas A&M offense that averaged 31 or more points per game, holding them to just three points in a 10-3 victory for Miami.

Though the Buckeyes’ offense and defense rankings are higher than the Canes, it is important to note that Brian Hartline will not be calling plays, as he took over the HC role at USF. Though Ryan Day is known to be a playcaller, he hasn’t done it throughout the season.

At the same time, Ohio State’s offense, which ranked higher than Miami’s, played only against the four highest-ranked opponents this year, which are ranked among the Top 37 teams in the country.

Shodell noted that Ohio State’s offense did really well against a highly ranked defense in the Michigan game. However, he noted that Michigan had trouble pressuring the QB, with no sacks, and their offensive struggle gave the Buckeyes the win.

With that being said, Miami still has a chance over the Buckeyes with their defense, though entering the game as 9.5-point underdogs.