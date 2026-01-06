Miami Transfer Switches Side to Support Curt Cignetti and Indiana Through Playoffs

Miami’s historic playoff run was supposed to open doors. Instead, it closed one. After becoming the first double-digit seed of the 12-team College Football Playoff era to reach the semifinals, the Hurricanes had plenty to celebrate. But even amid that breakthrough, the program absorbed a quiet loss, tight end Brock Schott, who has now chosen to take his career back home to Indiana.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A standout at Leo High School near Fort Wayne, Schott was one of Indiana’s top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. He ranked among the best players in the state, drew more than 30 scholarship offers, and earned early belief from Indiana’s staff during his recruitment. Still, he opted to head south, betting on a fresh start in Miami. One season later, the circle has closed.

After spending the 2025 season with the Hurricanes, Schott entered the transfer portal, where he ranked as the 20th-best tight end available. Now he’s back where it all started. It certainly stings for Miami. Obviously, he won’t play for Indiana this season, as NCAA rules prohibit players from competing for two different teams in the same year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, his commitment is a long-term boost for the Hoosiers’ future, especially with TE quickly becoming a must-fix position for the program.

With Holden Staes, Riley Nowakowski, and James Bomba all exhausting their eligibility after the 2025 season, the Hoosiers entered the portal, knowing reinforcements were needed. Before Schott’s commitment, IU’s projected 2026 TE room told the whole story. With just two returning redshirt freshmen and three incoming 2026 signees, adding Schott was essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly, landing Schott is a major win for Indiana. Along with his talent, he brings four years of eligibility after redshirting his freshman season in Coral Gables, Florida.

Schott played in just two games during his freshman season, making two receptions for 24 yards in a blowout win over Bethune-Cookman. He also saw playing time, although he did not catch a pass, against Stanford. That limited action may not have given him a real chance to fully show his potential, which likely pushed the TE to seek a fresh start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, his move to Indiana fills a real need. Yet, the lack of game reps could be a concern for Curt Cignetti’s Indiana program, which is coming off a breakthrough season highlighted by a Heisman winner.

Indiana gets a talent at TE

Schott may not bring the game reps Curt Cignetti typically hunts for in the portal, but the tools are impossible to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a two-sport athlete out of high school, Schott earned a spot on the 247Sports “Freaks List” after posting eye-popping numbers: a 315-pound clean, a 4.24 short shuttle, and a 127-inch broad jump. So, even if the stat line is quiet in college, Schott’s production showed up early.

As a high school senior, he hauled in 28 catches for 462 yards and five TDs. He also made his mark on defense all season long, and that two-way impact earned him “Mr. Football” honors at tight end from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

Even that raw potential caught plenty of attention in Coral Gables.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal didn’t mince words when describing him, saying Schott “looks like something out of the Predator movies.”

However, his time with the Hurricanes didn’t showcase that talent. Now, for Indiana, that’s the bet, not on past production, but on elite traits waiting to be unlocked.