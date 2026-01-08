Miami vs Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl Venue: Where Is the Game Played? Stadium, Ticket Details, Time And More

The Fiesta Bowl semifinal brings together two programs that forced their way into the CFP picture. Ole Miss and Miami arrive in Glendale with contrasting identities, recent upsets, and a national title berth at stake. The details around this game matter because everything about this matchup suggests thin margins and big consequences. And it all starts with where this game is being played.

Where Is the Miami vs. Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl Played?

The Miami vs. Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The venue has been the permanent home of the Fiesta Bowl since 2007. Prior to that, the game was held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe from its inception through the 2006 season.

Since relocating to Glendale, the Fiesta Bowl has become one of the most stable and recognizable postseason environments in college football. The game has been officially branded as the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl since 2022, though the stadium’s reputation was established long before the naming rights changed. State Farm Stadium is also home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and regularly hosts major sporting and entertainment events.

Miami vs. Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl Stadium Capacity and Seating Info

State Farm Stadium was designed by architect Peter Eisenman in partnership with HOK Sports and Hunt Construction Group and opened in 2006. The stadium seats 63,400 fans with the ability to expand to approximately 73,000 for large-scale events. Sightlines are unobstructed throughout the venue, a feature frequently noted by broadcasters and event operators.

The stadium spans more than 1.7 million square feet and includes extensive premium seating options. There are 88 luxury lofts and 7,505 club seats available. State Farm Stadium has hosted two Super Bowls, two College Football Playoff National Championship games, and the 2017 NCAA Final Four. The venue is owned by the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority and operated by ASM Global.

Miami vs. Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Time and Date

Ole Miss and Miami will meet in the 2026 Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, January 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The CFP semifinal will air nationally on ESPN. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play duties, with Kirk Herbstreit serving as the analyst and Holly Rowe reporting from the sideline. Miami enters as a 3-point favorite, with the over/under set at 52.5 total points. The Under has hit in five of the teams’ last six combined games. Miami holds +340 odds to win the national title, while Ole Miss is the longest remaining shot at +550.

How to Buy Miami vs. Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl Tickets?

Fans can purchase Miami vs. Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl tickets through official ticket marketplaces and the athletic departments of both universities. Tickets are also available through Gametime, where prices currently start around $60. Club-level seats begin near $200, while main-level seating is listed at approximately $170.

According to Gametime, the lowest available ticket price is $51, making this the cheapest CFP semifinal in recent history. Tickets are also available through other major resale platforms, including SeatGeek, StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Ticketmaster.

The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will advance to the national championship game on January 19 to face the victor of the all-Big Ten semifinal between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon.