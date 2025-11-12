Miami’s Carson Beck Has Lost $1.2M of His Worth Over the Past Two Weeks

The 2025 season saw Carson Beck and Miami reach extreme highs with a 5-0 start. But this game has a way to give you a reality check when you least expect it. Two defeats in the last four games, and Beck stares at a repeat of Miami’s 2024 season. The losses haven’t just affected their CFP chances; they also hurt Beck’s pocket.

According to On3’s NIL update after Week 11 of college football, Miami’s Carson Beck hit a significant $1.2M drop in his NIL value within a fortnight. Beck had an NIL value of $4.3 million two weeks ago and has now dropped to $3.1 million, representing a 26% loss.

This significant loss brought him down from No. 2 to No. 3 in the College Football NIL ranking. He is now trailing behind Ohio State’s Sophomore QB Jeremiah Smith ($4.2M) and Texas Longhorn’s QB Arch Manning ($3.6M).

Beck began the season with a steady NIL value of around $4.3 million. In the season opener, Beck completed 20 of 30 passes for 205 yards and two TDs in a 27-24 upset win over Notre Dame. In the next two weeks, Beck completed 22 of 24 passes for 267 yards against Bethune and attained his season high of 340 yards for 3 touchdowns against USF. This led Miami to a 3-0 promising start and thereby added $400K to his valuation, making his NIL a whopping $4.7M.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Florida State Oct 4, 2025 Tallahassee, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 throws during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Tallahassee Doak S. Campbell Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMelinaxMyersx 20251004_jhp_av1_0298

Beck’s NIL value hit the peak with $4.9M after his dominating 241 yards and 4-TD performance against Florida State. Carson Beck was expected to take over the top spot, as Texas’s Arch Manning had a poor start to the season. However, Canes’ QB threw 4 interceptions, without a touchdown, in a 24-21 upset loss against Louisville. Miami’s first loss had a significant impact on Beck’s NIL, resulting in a $700,000 loss in a single week, which brought the NIL back to $4.3 million.

Beck’s interception and inconsistency became a major issue since then, as Miami lost to SMU by 26-20 within weeks. This brought his NIL down to $3.9 million from $4.3 million, resulting in a loss of $ 387,000. Although Miami won against Syracuse, Beck still lost around $800K of his wealth.

Carson Beck’s Miami has a complicated path to CFP

After seeing the ups and downs, Miami, led by Carson Beck, went from the No. 2 to the No. 15 team, based on the CFP’s updated rankings, released on Tuesday. That’s obviously outside the top 12, but it’s not impossible to enter the Playoff seed.

On the latest edition of The Ruffino & Joe Show, DeLeone narrated Miami’s path to the playoffs. He stated that the latest chaos in the ACC could work in Miami’s favor. Since the ACC as a conference is down this year, Miami is actually the highest-ranked team in their conference at No. 15, so that is why they were slotted in as the 11-seed in the updated bracket.

Since the Canes sit at No. 7 in the ACC, a couple of teams ahead of Miami would need to lose. This could only be possible if Miami wins, defeats Pitt, and punches its ticket to the ACC Title Game. However, there are five teams with one loss ahead of them in the conference standings. So it’s a very unlikely path for Miami. This makes the large bid the only path to the CFP.