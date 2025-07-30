Miami’s Carson Beck Is Sporting Permanent Reminders of His Two Biggest Georgia Traumas

Carson Beck’s sleeve is a living story etched on his skin, a daily reminder of life’s toughest throws and the resilience needed to bounce back. If you think tattoos are just ink, Beck’s got you thinking differently. When you look at his arm, you’re walking through chapters of struggle and tribute and how he keeps those moments alive with every glance.

Now, hold on before you say ‘just another athlete with tattoos.’ Beck’s tats literally intersect with his story, one of loss and recovery that hits close to the bone, quite literally, where his elbow surgery scar lies. Most players might say they ‘bounced back,’ but Beck? He sees those tattoos as something deeper, a living canvas of remembrance and inspiration that keeps him grounded every day as he heads into the Hurricanes’ camp.

“I got all these tattoos before I had surgery,” Beck said during Miami media day, nodding to the scar right there on his forearm. “This one’s for Devin Willock — number 77 at Georgia. He passed away in a car accident. That one’s for him.” Losing a teammate like that? It’s a reality no college football player wants to face. But Beck has gotten it inked, and now it’s inseparable from his fight forward. “And this one, I’m a huge Batman fan, so it’s the quote ‘Why do we fall? So we can rise. And then [I’m a] big Harry Potter fan too. So it’s a phoenix and, in the order of phoenix, it shows like when the phoenix dies it burns into the ashes and then is reborn out of the ashes.” The irony hits you because his surgery incision runs through that very tattoo. “I think that’s pretty poetic,” he laughed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia Nov 29, 2024 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck 15 walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20241129_bdd_ad1_004

AD

Think about it: every time Beck flexes his arm, he sees that scar cutting right through the tattoo that symbolizes rising above failure and loss. It’s a daily perspective check. When the grind gets tough, his ink and scar remind him that life can burn you down, but you come out stronger and reborn. “So I don’t know if that’s a coincidence or not, like with the meaning of the tattoo, but I’d say, like that’s my favorite tattoo,” Beck said about the Phoenix tattoo.

So what can we learn from Beck’s unique way of carrying his past? Maybe the fact that setbacks don’t just disappear; they become part of your story, your identity. And sometimes, the things that seem like scars are the stripes of a fighter who’s been through the storm and wears them proudly under that Hurricanes jersey. Next time you see someone’s tattoos, look closer. There might just be a powerful journey hiding in plain sight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beck is back at full strength

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is well on the mend and ready to take the field for his debut season with the Hurricanes, a remarkable turnaround considering he underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow just seven months ago. The speedy recovery timeline has put Beck in an excellent spot to potentially flourish in Miami’s new offensive system after transferring from Georgia. While he missed spring camp, he quickly began throwing and participating in player-led workouts, steadily building his strength and chemistry with his new receivers.

Beck shared his perspective on his recovery and preparation during a recent interview: “I’m doing good. I’ve been 100% for a while now, just throughout the summer workouts getting with the guys, really trying to build this chemistry with the receivers, watching film, out on the field getting extra throws, routes, all that type of stuff. I’m feeling really good.” His dedication to regaining form has paid off ahead of Miami’s preseason camp, where he is expected to integrate into team practices fully.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal also weighed in on Beck’s progress at ACC Kickoff, putting the quarterback’s gradual return to full team activity into context. “Even though he missed spring practice, his participation was in a limited manner, but soon after he has been cleared and he has been participating and doing everything with our team for several weeks,” Cristobal said. He highlighted the advantage of modern college football environments, noting, “That’s a lot of opportunities. Nowadays in college football, guys run their own practices and whatnot, and they get almost an entire spring session on their own off to the side.” Beck’s recovery and reintegration appear well-managed, setting the stage for an impactful season.