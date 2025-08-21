After Season-Ending Injury, USC OL Clears Feelings on Filling DJ Wingfield’s Void for Lincoln Riley

When it rains, it pours. Looking at how USC is faring presently, this dictum perfectly fits its core. Lincoln Riley’s troubles are mounting high, with already a $90 million buyout hanging above his head. It is a challenging time for the head coach. Trojans hadn’t even thrown a snap for their season opener when they got hit in the trenches yet again, as interior offensive lineman DJ Wingfield lost his case for additional eligibility. Quite a shocker, of course, as Diego Pavia’s injunction injected a fresh dose of hope into everybody who contested JUCO years. But USC is manning up, and another potential player is stepping up to the plate.

Wingfield’s injunction was a shocker for sure. “Disappointed for him… It’s a very, very unique situation in so many ways. We’ve grown to obviously been around him a lot. Love the kid and just really disappointed for him,” Lincoln Riley said, but that doesn’t mean that the Trojans will sit it out. They are moving ahead, manning up to scout talent. So, who’s calling the grabs?

Micah Banuelos is one such candidate jutting out. Wingfield’s departure created a lacuna, and Micah is already eyeing the spot. “What are some of the areas that you improved in the offseason so you can be able to compete first?“ In an interview with the press, one reporter posed this question to Banuelos.

Banuelos had been itching to prove his mettle after overcoming his injuries. Now he is gearing up for the same. “To get started, I did have a little injury last year, and it had something to do with my knee, but I’ve been just working on just like certain movements, and I’ve been strengthening my left knee like crazy,” Micah Banuelos said. Yeah, coming out of a knee injury, he made sure he made his mark at fall camp. As coach Riley put it. “He was probably somebody we knew the least about, just because he was hurt so much.”

During his high school stint, his shoulder would pop out of its socket in almost every game, but his iron-clad will dragged him back on the turf. He entered without giving much thought to his shoulder, but the medical staff at USC suggested that he get the surgery. Micah caved in and went for it. The next season, a knee injury again nixed his chances to show his potential. So, here we are in his junior year, at the fall camp, trying to gauge his merit. “So like, besides that, my upper body been working on that as well. And our weight room coaches, man, they’ve just helped me throughout that journey and throughout that pass.”

Lincoln Riley saw to his merit at the fall camp, as it would be fair to say that he is impressed. “He’s getting ton of reps right now, and so far, he;s just carrying on from that. He has a lot of power. He can really move hips. There’s a lot to like about what he does, and if he stays healthy, he’s really going to turn into a good player.” Riley added. So, here we are. Can Micah Banuelos take up DJ Wingfield’s spot? Does he have that blocking prowess?

Micah Banuelos ready to stake his claim

Micah Banuelos has bounced around a lot. From being the center to backing up the left tackle and now as the guard, he has inculcated a diverse range of skill sets. On being asked about how he adapts to it quickly, has it been hard? To that, Micah Banuelos says that his experience, stemming from his high school days, benefits him tremendously.

“I wouldn’t say hard. In high school, I did have an experience playing each position, but college definitely embraced….the not struggle…. but the importance of playing each position, which is very important for an O-lineman. And just having the opportunity to do that, I think it really helped me for today.” And these varied experiences in different positions have only heightened his claim of being an impressive offensive lineman. It could help bolster his claim to step up to the shoes of DJ Wingfield.

Other than Micah, Lincoln Riley name-dropped a couple of rising potential players. Justin Tauanuu, Tobias Raymond, J’Onre Reed, Kaylon Miller, and Hayden Treter. As Reign of Troy explored, Riley could move Raymond to left guard and place Tauanuu as the starting right tackle. While another option could be “Micah Banuelos to be someone for the Trojans to give the nod to while then having Raymond stay at right tackle,” it stated. Either way, Micah has made sure that he stays in the conversation.