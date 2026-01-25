Micah Parsons Leaves Green Bay Packers Duty to Support Penn State’s Underdog Journey

Even as a Green Bay Packer and a finalist for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Micah Parsons hasn’t forgotten where he came from. While his professional duties are in Wisconsin, he took time this weekend to support his alma mater, Penn State, during their crucial underdog journey on the road.

“Micah Parsons at the Penn State hockey game in Wisconsin. @MicahhParsons11 is a true Penn Stater,” wrote Barstool Penn State on X this weekend.

While the DE continues to make waves in the NFL after two standout seasons at PSU, his presence at the hockey game only underscored his loyalty to his alma mater. Although the former star Nittany Lion is focused on his role with the Packers, he hasn’t missed a chance to show how much he is a Penn Stater.

On Saturday, when the Penn State men’s hockey team faced No. 5 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, Micah Parsons was spotted in the stands wearing a Penn State hoodie. With Parsons in attendance, Penn State defeated Wisconsin 3–1 on Saturday, creating a memorable moment in a statement road win.

PSU hockey has long embraced an underdog mentality, especially during its dramatic 2024–25 run to the Frozen Four. But in the 2025–26 season, the Lions have looked different, playing at a high level and entering the year as a legitimate contender. While the team currently holds an overall record of 18-6-0 and an 11-2 home record, Saturday’s win didn’t stop Parsons from showing his excitement.

“Micah Parsons got our boys hype in the locker room. It’s great to be a Nittany Lion,” captioned Barstool Penn State, sharing a video clip of Parsons celebrating and cheering with the Lions after the hockey game win. Parsons has a similar level of loyalty to his alma mater as NFL veteran Robert Griffin III, who continues to show support for Baylor University.

Tearing his ACL in December against the Denver Broncos, Parsons is not fully fit yet. Despite that, he was present to show his support. Now, while his loyalty to Penn State stands out, his 2018–2020 seasons with the Nittany Lions also left a lasting mark.

Over two seasons, he appeared in 26 games and recorded 191 tackles. He earned Consensus All-American honors and the B1G Linebacker of the Year award in 2019. While he led the Nittany Lions in tackles in both of his seasons before opting out of his junior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his collegiate career was limited.

Still, his performance cemented his status as a top NFL prospect. Parsons declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and didn’t wait long to make his mark. The Dallas Cowboys selected him 12th overall in the first round. While his collegiate days helped pave the way for the NFL, the star LB continues to turn heads.

From 2021 to 2024, he played for the Cowboys, earning accolades and respect along the way. Now, he’s making headlines again, this time as a Green Bay Packer.

Micah Parsons’ rise in the NFL after leaving PSU

Micah Parsons continues to cement himself as one of the NFL’s premier defenders. Now a Green Bay Packer, he’s one of five finalists for the 2025 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Parsons has been a finalist for the award four times in his first five seasons. But he finished second in 2021 and 2022, and third in 2023.

Despite missing the final three games with a torn ACL, Parsons still made a massive impact, racking up 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles. To cap it off, his dominance in the first 15 weeks put him among the league leaders in nearly every pass-rushing category.

In fact, Parsons is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, and his consistency is historic. He’s the only NFL player since 1982 to record 12+ sacks in each of his first five seasons.

Even with his injury, he kept the Packers’ spotlight on him. While his explosiveness and leadership set him apart on the field, his support for Penn State shows that staying connected to his roots has helped fuel his rise.