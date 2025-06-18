Michael Irvin Was in Fear of Hurting Deion Sanders as he Comes Clean With Major Health Update

Michael Irvin recently went to Deion Sanders’ 5,000-acre ranch in Canton, Texas, and posted a hilarious video with Coach Prime in the background. On the surface, it might seem trivial, but for Deion Sanders, the visit might have changed everything. Why? Because, reportedly, Coach Prime is battling a mystery health issue and isn’t fully fit. He even took a month off in June, despite his contract obliging him to be present for the Summer Camp in Colorado. But all that is secondary, and what matters is that Coach Prime recovers swiftly, right? Guess what? According to Irvin, Coach Prime might come back sooner than expected.

Michael Irvin and Coach Prime’s bond goes way back when they were playing in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys. So, as they played together from 1995 to 1999, during this time Irvin and Coach Prime lit up the field, and ever since then, whenever one needed the other’s support, he was there immediately. And that’s exactly what happened when Irvin visited the Buffs’ head coach to light him up. Although the visit did its job on Sanders, Irivin was initially cautious to tell anything in the media.

Michael Irvin, in his recent podcast episode on 17th June, clarified as to why he didn’t divulge much on social media regarding Deion Sanders’ health after visiting him. “Deion and his situation, it is so important to me not to ever in any way make him feel like I’ve violated his trust. So I was afraid that if I started talking, I might say too much. At the time, there were only a few people who knew what was going on with Deion.” So, Michael Irvin, in order not to break Coach Prime’s trust, stayed away from saying anything as he summarized. “I just said I got scared and stayed away,” emphasizing how protective he was of Sanders’ privacy.

Even though we don’t know much about Coach Prime’s ailment, when he recently appeared on Asante Samuel’s podcast, he did signal that it wasn’t easy going through it. “What I’m dealing with is on a whole another level,” said Coach Prime, and even said that he lost 14 pounds due to the ailment. That said, Deion Sanders has struggled with several health issues in the past, like when he suffered from blood clots in his legs in 2022 and had to undergo surgery. As for Coach Prime’s recovery from his mystery illness? Michael Irvin did send a positive statement.

Irvin described that when he went to see Coach Prime, his condition wasn’t good as he wasn’t even able to talk properly. “So when I got to Deion, he was talking like this(in whispering tone) and it felt you know this is my boy, I battled with this dude, man, I know how strong this dude is.” But by the time Irvin left Canton and decided to come back, the friendship’s influence was real, as Coach Prime was his old self as Irvin described.

“By the time I left the last thing he said to me the last thing he said to me was ‘Michael, man, look how I’m talking, man’. Cuz he was sounding like this, (in his signature Coach Prime voice), I swear before God he said, ‘Man, see what I told you dude?’ When I left, we had laughed so much, he was talking just like I’m talking right now.” That’s exactly what friendships do, right? And Coach Prime’s friendship with Michael Irvin, whom he calls ‘James’ fondly, is a testament to that. But what exactly happened when Irvin went to Canton to meet Coach Prime? Well, it was an overload of laughter and a whole freak show.

Michael Irvin lights up Deion Sanders, boosting his recovery

Michael Irvin has several moments that show the deep bond that Coach Prime has with him. This involves bantering together, Irvin making Coach Prime laugh, and both guys having the time of their lives. For instance, one of those deep personal moments we saw was when, on September 29, 2023, Coach Prime appreciated how Irvin makes his life easier and makes genuine efforts for him. He even said that Irvin was the one who helped him become an announcer after his playing career. So, at Coach Prime’s ranch, one of these bonding moments was in full swing,

Irvin posted a hilarious clip on his IG account commenting on the lavish ranch that Deion Sanders has and remarked hilariously on the isolation it provides. As for the pool area? The 2 times Super Bowl winner had some hilariously wild thoughts.

“Boy, I’ll be the oldest bucket, n—-d, man. In this water. You notice me. And the oldest n—d man is running around here. You know, bro, I’m telling you right now, I run my Sprint n—d. I’ll go over there and work out n—d. I’m gonna be ready n—d over there. You know, I’m coming here and jumping. I’m gonna shoot hoops n—d? We’re gonna play tennis n—d, and then I’m gonna get in the water. Now, what? N—d! Ain’t nobody nowhere, ain’t nobody nowhere,” said Michael Irvin laughingly in the video.

The video is just the tip of the iceberg, and we can imagine what amusing moments unfolded that didn’t make it on Instagram. As for Coach Prime, we just hope that he recovers quickly and shows his old prime energy to scold and train his players in practice sessions at Colorado, right?