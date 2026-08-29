Michael Lombardi’s Lawyer Publicly Questions UNC’s “Motive” as Investigation Crosses Deadline

North Carolina wanted answers before the football season began. Instead, the investigation into Michael Lombardi has rolled into the season with no public resolution, no explanation of the allegations, and no indication from the university that a decision is coming immediately. That has left Lombardi’s attorney, Tom Mars, openly questioning why the process has taken so long.

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“If UNC had grounds to fire Michael for cause, they wouldn’t need to conduct such a far-ranging, lengthy witch hunt. They would have done so by now,” Mars said to The Athletic on August 29. “I think the motive behind the investigation goes further than a $1.5 million buyout.”

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“After all, UNC could fire Michael (or the athletic director or any head coach) for no reason at all just by paying their buyout. In today’s world, $1.5 million is just a drop in the bucket, so there must be other reasons behind this multimillion-dollar investigation.”

Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave on July 27, just days before UNC opened its fall camp. The university initially described the matter only as a personnel issue. It later confirmed that its Office of University Counsel was investigating the whole thing, with outside lawyers brought in to help. The university had hoped to move quickly.

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Athletic director Steve Newmark said in late July that officials wanted the investigation handled as fast as possible while still gathering the necessary information. UNC’s own policy generally calls for administrative leave not to exceed 30 days, although exceptions can apply depending on the circumstances. That 30-day window has now passed.

Lombardi was one of the first people Belichick brought to Chapel Hill after taking the UNC job. The two had worked together before, including during Lombardi’s time with the Patriots. Lombardi also had a stint running the Cleveland Browns in 2013. Belichick wanted someone he trusted handling the personnel side of the program, and Lombardi became that guy.

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He arrived in December 2024 with more than three decades of NFL front-office experience, taking on UNC’s new general manager role. It was also part of Belichick’s plan to make UNC look and operate more like an NFL organization. Lombardi even described the Tar Heels as the “33rd team” in the NFL because of how much professional experience surrounded the program.

Then the situation took a turn when a former UNC front-office employee filed an HR complaint involving Lombardi, according to ESPN. That complaint triggered the university’s investigation and led to Lombardi being placed on paid administrative leave. UNC has kept the details private, saying it is a personnel matter and declining to discuss what the complaint alleges. But now, the details remain unclear.

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Mars initially said Lombardi had not even been told what the investigation was about. He also said his client wanted the chance to clear his name. UNC subsequently brought in outside attorneys to help with the investigation. At least three lawyers were involved, with Nathan Huff and McNair Nichols handling investigative work and Wes Camden serving as an adviser. Meanwhile, Belichick has managed to steer the ship.

Bill Belichick said in August that the situation had not disrupted preparations. Staff members had taken over areas that normally fell under Lombardi, and the program continued toward its Aug. 29 opener against TCU in Dublin. As for Lombardi, he is “fully compliant” with the investigation, as per Mars. However, UNC’s claims that it will be “swift, thorough and fair” now face intense scrutiny amid the ongoing investigation.

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With UNC starting its 2026 campaign against TCU today, a swifter investigation will help all the parties involved. The program can’t let it drag into their season. It already derailed their momentum before the fall camp.