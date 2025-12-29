Michael Vick Breaks Silence on Norfolk State’s Disappointing 1-Win Season During Bittersweet Homecoming

When legendary NFL icon Michael Vick made his grand appearance on FOX on Sunday, nostalgia hit hard, but it marked a bitter homecoming. Exactly one year ago, the Hall of Fame wide receiver headed to the collegiate ranks, giving back to the HBCUs. But things didn’t exactly go as planned.

“It was a great learning experience,” Michael Vick shared on FOX. “I tell you this, the record didn’t reflect the vision, but I got to give credit to my players and the coaches; they never quit. They fought hard to the very end. That’s what you want, man. You want to be hard-nosed.”

Wearing a green tie, Michael Vick represented the Spartans’ colors on national TV, whether intentionally or not. However, one sentiment remained crystal clear: his disappointment with how Norfolk State’s 2025 season turned out. The Spartans had recorded just seven wins over the past two seasons. The program needed the resources and the mentorship that came with an NFL pedigree.

So, when Vick arrived at Norfolk, there was an air of optimism surrounding the campus. But it quickly fizzled out when fans stared at a 1-11 record. It was the worst season recorded since 2004.

The season commenced on a bitter note with a 7-27 loss to the Towson Tigers. However, an overtime 34-31 win against the Virginia State Trojans brought back some optimism. Vick called the win “first of many” (to come), but things took a turn for the worse.

What followed was a 10-game losing streak that tested the Spartans’ patience. Naturally, it hurt. Vick’s vision failed to materialize into results. However, it had its bright spots. Grueling through a challenging season, it tested players’ grit and determination.

Despite staring down at a nine-game losing streak, the Spartans entered the Audi Field with a chip on their shoulder, facing the Morgan Bisons. They recorded 323 total yards and a touchdown, but lost again, 15-44.

“You want to be this particular, a specific type of coach. Maybe I got to come in with the Nick Saban mentality at the start of this year. But, everybody hung in there, and they fought hard, and I was proud of them—a lot of lessons learned,” said Vick.

The 2025 season was far from what Vick had expected. But with failures came invaluable lessons that the NFL legend is carrying forward in his head coaching journey.

For over 13 years, Michael Vick dominated the NFL with his electric play style. The dual-threat QB became the first signal-caller to rush for 1,000 yards. Having made his legacy, at the age of 36, he retired from the pros and shifted his attention to the collegiate ranks.

Hailing from Hampton Roads, the former NFL star returned to his home state of Virginia to become the head coach at Norfolk State University, where he aims to give back to the community.

And Vick was ready to take it all on.

“I know how to lead, and I know what it takes,” he had shared with The Virginian-Pilot on his arrival.

But a 1-11 season painted a different picture.

However, the 2025 season had a silver lining as well.

Michael Vick’s Norfolk State creates history

On October 31, the Norfolk State Spartans and Delaware State Hornets made history. When these two programs faced off against each other, it wasn’t just a regular matchup, but rather a celebration of the storied HBCU legacy. NFL legends DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick came together in a nail-biting contest that drew nearly 40,000 people to Lincoln Financial Field.

“We talked about Michael Vick being in Norfolk. We play this year,” Michael Vick celebrated the historic matchup. “They did, bringing together 47,000 people to Philly, generating around a million in revenue. “What a moment!!”

With ESPNU providing prime-time coverage, the matchup drew national attention, which often escaped the MEAC. Although the Spartans lost, 20-27, it remains a significant moment in Norfolk State’s history.