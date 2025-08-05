Michael Vick Comes Clean on Coaching Intentions With a Message to NSU Athletes Who Are at Bottom

Michael Vick’s first year as head coach at Norfolk State University (NSU) is shaping up to be a big, full-circle moment with high hopes and community excitement. Although Vick has never coached at the college level before, his status as one of Virginia’s greatest athletes and former NFL star, who was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, brings immediate buzz and promise. Vick had plenty of options on the table. That includes Sacramento State, a school with serious NIL cash and buzz. But his football dreams first took shape on the streets of Newport News, Virginia. So for him, it was about making an impact where it truly mattered.

So now with Vick at the helm of NSU, he led the Spartans into fall camp. You could feel the energy that only a hometown hero can bring back to the field. From the get-go, Vick ran practice with a hands-on approach. The players knew that they were learning from an NFL icon. The guy who shattered records and redefined what a quarterback could be. But Vick is here with a motive. A motive that deals with uplifting an entire program that has just dreamed of going head to head with the major players of the game.

“I’m excited for these guys,” Vick said in a recent interview during fall camp. “I’m excited for the young men who are putting in the hard work. They’re trained….We know where we stand. We know where we sit. And know where we’re coming from. But just because you’re at the bottom doesn’t mean you’ve got to stay there.” Last year, they finished with a 4-8 overall record and 2-3 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). It wasn’t the fairy tale comeback season some fans hoped for. The season kicked off rough with a big loss to East Carolina, where the Spartans struggled to keep pace with an FBS opponent. But soon after, they started showing some grit. Norfolk State snagged a solid win over Virginia State.

And now with an NFL star like Vick calling the plays for the Spartans, things might take a visible turn for the program to be on the map. But Vick also understands the effort behind it. He’s not shy about admitting that the financial muscle and influence of NIL deals and the transfer portal era have dramatically changed the game. Bigger programs lure players with huge NIL money, which smaller schools simply can’t match. Vick knows this because he was weighing his options himself, choosing Norfolk State over Sacramento State. Vick accepts that his players will get calls from bigger schools offering more money and opportunities.

He can’t stop them, and he doesn’t want to be selfish by trying to hold them back. Instead, his goal is to ‘get in the game’ wherever possible. And build a team that can set a benchmark for the future. “I just think our knowledge of the game,” Vick said on Monday. “We go back and forth. Sometimes the offense wins, sometimes the defense wins. We’re just challenging them to push each other every day.” Offensively, the Spartans have depth at quarterback with a mix of veteran and young arms. That includes Israel Carter with the starting job, graduate student Otto Kuhns, and promising underclassmen like Vinson Berry and Parker Lancaster.

The running backs group is solid with players like Kiron Benjamin and X’Zavion Evans bringing power and speed to the ground game, complemented by a stable of young backs eager to prove themselves. Wide receivers show exciting potential, featuring a mix of speedsters and reliable hands such as Jahee Blake and Elijah Simley-Flores from Utah Tech. All of them are capable of making big plays. On defense, Vick and his staff have been aggressive in building a stout unit. Recent additions like linebacker Kendric Nowling from Eastern Michigan and safety Tyler Jones from Northern Arizona add Division I experience and versatility.

The defensive line boasts size and athleticism with players like Kyree Moyston and Jayden Hargett ready to disrupt offenses. Linebackers like Rontravious Perry and Khalib Gilmore bring leadership and tackle-making prowess, while the secondary features veterans such as Christian Parham and Jayden Smith, offering solid coverage and ball-hawking skills. For the Spartans, this camp practice ahead of the season it’s the beginning of a new chapter. Vick is leading Norfolk State football into a promising future, inspiring every player to “BEHOLD THE GREEN AND GOLD” with pride.

Izzy Carter takes the reins in the Michael Vick era

Izzy Carter has stepped into the spotlight as the new QB1 for Norfolk State. He is marking an exciting chapter for the Spartans under Michael Vick’s leadership. Coming in as a transfer from South Florida, Carter immediately brought a fresh spark to the team. He’s got that classic dual-threat quarterback vibe, standing 6’1” with a solid 190 pounds. He’s not just about arm strength but also about moving in the pocket and extending plays with his legs. He is a four-star athlete who proved his skills with impressive stats.

In his senior year, he accumulated 1,863 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, and 11 rushing touchdowns. That kind of production shows he’s a true playmaker, someone who can sling the ball and create havoc on the ground. Vick himself has been buzzing about Carter’s potential, seeing in him the kind of leader he can build around. Coming off a stint as a backup at South Florida.

There, he showed flashes by completing most of his passes and tossing multiple touchdowns. Carter is now ready to take full command at Norfolk State. His smooth transition to being the primary QB signal caller has brought a palpable energy to the Spartans’ fall camp. He’s the guy Vick trusts to run the offense and set the tone.