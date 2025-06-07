Michael Vick & DeSean Jackson Get Clear Warning For HBCU Coaching Career on Friday

The story isn’t over for Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson. The former Philadelphia Eagles teammates are meeting again on the field. But this time, they won’t be hurling passes and teasing defenders. They’re going to face each other as opponents wearing headsets. As head coaches of Norfolk State and Delaware State, respectively—two proud HBCU programs—they are now set to square off under the bright lights of Lincoln Financial Field.

As Jim Dunaway said on a new episode of The Next Round on June 6, “October 30th may be the most unique coaching matchup we get this year. Norfolk State coached by Michael Vick will play Delaware State coached by DeSean Jackson. So Michael Vick and Desean Jackson will go against each other as head coaches in college football.”

Once an electric duo in Philadelphia’s offense, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson now represent the latest wave of NFL legends transitioning into HBCU coaching. But as co-host Lance Taylor put it bluntly, “Deion has had success. Eddie George has had a little success. This is this new trend. It ain’t going to work out every place, so you know, good luck to those guys.” And he’s not wrong.

This isn’t a feel-good retirement tour. In HBCU coaching, where fame only gets you so far, this will be a real test of toughness. Deion Sanders lit the fuse at Jackson State, delivering back-to-back SWAC titles and a cultural explosion before jumping to Colorado. Eddie George did the grind at Tennessee State—won an OVC title and Coach of the Year—before bolting to Bowling Green in 2025. That kind of success is rare. It’s earned, not handed out based on Pro Bowl resumes.

Jim Dunaway didn’t sugarcoat it either. “Traditionally both very tough jobs. We’ll see what Vick and DeSean Jackson does there,” he said. That’s what makes this Lincoln Financial Field game more than a novelty. It’s a test. So when the Eagles confirmed the matchup between the Spartans and Hornets would move from Delaware State to the Linc, it wasn’t just a reunion. It was a challenge accepted. And fans are all in for it.

As Eagles’ COO Frank Gumienny said, “Led by first-year head coaches and all-time Eagles greats, DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick are blazing new trails in their respective careers that we are all so incredibly proud of. Lincoln Financial Field is excited to serve as the host venue for this highly anticipated HBCU matchup.” And for the two coaches, it’s a full-circle moment.

A game to remember for Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson

This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for any player. And both DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick echoed similar sentiments. “For our teams to be playing in Philly, at the Linc, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country,” Jackson said.

Meanwhile, Vick expressed his excitement, saying, “Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field—this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment.”

Let’s not forget what they meant to the city. Michael Vick, the Comeback Player of the Year in 2010, was a revelation. DeSean Jackson authored one of the most iconic plays in Eagles history with his walk-off punt return TD against the Giants that same season. Now, both are trying to recreate magic as coaches. But history says this is a brutal gig, even for legends. So on October 30, under the Philly lights they once dazzled beneath, we’ll find out which first-year coach is truly ready to lead.