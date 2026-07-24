Michael Vick Hires Former Virginia High School Coach for Key Norfolk State Role

After an 11-game losing season, Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick isn’t ready to take chances in 2026. Entering his second year, he is determined to bring success to the Spartans. Just 37 days before the season opener against Winston-Salem, Vick added a steady hand to strengthen the defense. This time, he convinced a decorated high school coach to step into the college ranks for the first time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In March 2026, Jeremy Blunt, longtime Phoebus High School (Virginia) head coach, accepted a job at Nova Lakes, a first-year Florida high school, after 14 years leading the Phantoms. He was ready to “build something special” as the Rattlers’ head coach. But Vick’s offer stood out, and now Blunt has joined Norfolk State’s staff, as reported by Football Scoop on July 23. He will serve as linebackers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator, bringing more than two decades of winning experience to the Spartans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blunt’s Phoebus resume is remarkable. He first joined as an assistant in the 2000s, helping his alma mater capture four VHSL state titles during that dominant stretch. Returning as head coach in 2012, he guided the Phantoms to four straight championships from 2021–24, cementing his reputation as one of Virginia’s best. A 2001 state champion as a player, Blunt closed his Phoebus tenure in January 2026 with a 153–23 overall record and seven regional crowns. That track record now anchors Norfolk State’s linebacker development.

Blunt isn’t the first high school coach Vick has brought into Norfolk State’s program. DBs coach Jameel Smith also came from high school ranks in 2025, though his tenure ended quickly. That precedent underscores both the risk and potential of Blunt’s hire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the Spartans’ defense was a liability. They ranked last in the MEAC defensively, despite standout LB Terique Miles recording 84 tackles. They finished last in the MEAC in 2025 (0–5 conference, 1–11 overall), but enter 2026 with a modest recruiting class. Norfolk State boasts defensive pieces like Malachi White, BJ Blake, and Kaleb Broadbent.

With an overhauled roster and staff, Vick hopes Blunt can convert raw talent into results. If Blunt’s strategy clicks, the Spartans could finally break their losing streak in Vick’s second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, timing is tight. Vick has added around 40 new players to the 2026 roster, and integrating them with Blunt’s system may take time. Yet the hire signals urgency.

Coaching Shakeups and Defensive Overhaul

Following seven straight losses last season, Michael Vick fired DBs coach Jameel Smith. Vick later parted ways with DC Terence Garvin midseason, along with another position coach, moves that derailed the campaign. Assistant head coach Steve Adams stepped in to call defensive plays and will continue in that role this year. He is joined by assistants Ike Charlton IV and Wilson Appleton on the defensive line. Now, Blunt’s addition underscores Vick’s determination to rebuild the Spartans’ defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We still got to take it one day at a time and continue to get better. We won’t settle for anything less,” said the Spartans head coach at MEAC Media Days this July, as reported by the Virgini-Pilot.

ADVERTISEMENT

With new staff and fresh talent, Norfolk State’s 2026 season will reveal whether Blunt’s winning formula can translate from high school dominance to college success.