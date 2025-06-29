Michael Vick Is Grateful to His Wife & Family After a ‘Surprise’ on Special Day

It was Michael Vick’s birthday week, and the Instagram stories and posts didn’t stop rolling in. On June 26, Mike celebrated his 45th birthday, receiving warm wishes from former teammates and loved ones. And of course, the fans also flooded social media with lots of wishes. But amid all the celebrations and online chatter, there was something far more personal that stole the spotlight: a surprise birthday party.

Away from all the noise on social media, Vick was caught completely off guard with a surprise birthday party. And the mastermind behind it all? His wife, Kijafa, orchestrated an unforgettable surprise that celebrated not just the former NFL legend’s birthday but the life they’ve built together. The gesture shows how pure and caring the bond is between the couple.

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback took to his Instagram to thank his wife for a beautiful gesture. “45. Thanks to my wife @kijafa & family for the surprise party!!!” Mike wrote. He just casually wrote the caption, but the emotions were riding high on those words. The post featured some pictures from the party, and it looked like the theme was based on white, as everyone was dressed in white outfits.

Kijafa has been a pillar in Mike’s life, standing by him through every thick and thin. They’ve been together since 2002, tying the knot in 2012. The couple’s relationship came into the public eye, particularly during Mike’s troubles related to dogfighting. The couple has three kids together: Jada, London, and Michael Jr. Jada has chosen to follow in her father’s footsteps, while London is a talented violinist.

Mike has been a legend of the game and a nightmare for the defensive coordinators. And his stats speak volumes of his talent. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing around 210 pounds, Mike racked up 22,464 passing yards, 133 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions in his NFL career. The kind of speed and mobility he used to have during his playing days was a treat to watch for many fans.

However, with all the experience he’s gained over the years, Mike, as a coach, has a high chance of succeeding in a head coach role. And in the upcoming fall, Mike will be seen guiding NSU. The former No. 1 overall draft pick was appointed as NSU’s 19th overall head coach in December 2024. With Mike taking over as their head coach, there is a high chance of a turnaround in the MEAC program.

Can Michael Vick turn things around for Norfolk State?

Michael Vick’s addition to the NSU camp has already started to shake things up. The Spartans are looking to end the drought of winning the MEAC championship, which is now more than a decade. And last season’s 4-8 record only added to a long stretch of frustration. However, Mike’s arrival at Norfolk State and the kind of roster they have for the upcoming season, featuring star QB Otto Kuhns, WR Tanner Fiano, and others, has brought a fresh energy to the locker room.

The fans might be hoping for a wonderful season ahead, but the HC is here for more. He recently talked about the real challenge he’s gonna get. “I’m taking the embrace-it approach,” said Michael Vick earlier this year on the Get Got Podcast with Marshawn Lynch. “If you make the First Team, and Clemson comes calling. And they are offering you some money, I can’t tell you no. The only thing I can do is match.”

The mindset is clear: he’s not begging players to stay, but he’ll build the environment in a way that the player will want to. Currently, the focus is on the grind, but he knows how things work in college football. And he’s ready to not let the talent slip away from the camp chasing money. He’ll make the program something that will be able to match the offers. And the strategy looks pretty clear that he’s not thinking just about the upcoming season, but for the longer run.