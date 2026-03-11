Michael Vick Makes Emotional Plea to His People After HBCU Sacrifice That Brought Him to Tears

It’s not easy for a coach to be upfront about their emotions, but Michael Vick has always been honest about it. The dog-fighting ring controversy marred his legacy in the NFL, but getting another shot at Norfolk State as a head coach helped him stay connected to the world he wanted to belong in. His BET documentary series ‘The Coach Vick Experience’ is something that’s making it happen, and Vick is nothing but emotional.

“Football makes me so emotional,” Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick said during the MEAC conference. “I think what people are seeing probably is just me, just being a normal version of myself. Because when it comes to football, I just care so much. I get very emotional. I probably used way too many curse words, but that’s just what comes out of me. I’m not going to fake football.”

The series has five episodes that people can watch online. It shows the real story of Michael Vick’s first season as the head coach of the Spartans. The show does not hide anything and shows the true challenges he faces.

With his personality, Vick is also working on the team’s poor showing last season. The team started at 1-6, and the team’s defense performed poorly, giving up about 35.6 points per game. Because of this poor performance, Vick decided to remove several defensive coaches to try to improve the team. But he does not say the names of the coaches who are fired. As a leader, Vick wants improvement and will do anything for it.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Vick said. “I expect certain standards, and as long as I’m the head coach, I’m gonna make the right decision and do what’s best for the team.”

Vick understands that he doesn’t have coaching experience at any level. But let’s not forget he was Virginia Tech’s starting QB before going No. 1 in the 2001 NFL draft. This isn’t the first time a rookie coach has faced trouble taking over the program with high hopes.

Vick’s mentor and friend, Deion Sanders, took over Jackson State with no experience, but then he transformed it into one of the top programs in the HBCU community by attracting recruits and winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2021.

HBCU football teams have very passionate fans and alumni who care deeply about their schools. Because of this strong support, coaches often face heavy pressure to win games quickly. If the team struggles or loses many games, fans and alumni may become impatient and start calling for the coach to be replaced instead of waiting for the program to improve over time.

“I want people to take away that we don’t have it picture-perfect over here,” Vick said. “We have the potential to be a really good football team; it’s just about applying yourself. You can’t have a lot of roadblocks when you’re trying to win a championship. Whether you’re playing football here in Norfolk or working down the street at McDonald’s, there is always accountability and responsibility.”

However, building a successful team usually takes patience and long-term effort. For example, Eddie Robinson became one of the greatest HBCU coaches by staying at Grambling State for more than 50 years and winning 408 games. His success shows that strong programs grow with time. Even though the pressure is high, Michael Vick continues working hard and remains committed to improving the team.

The real question is, can he turn things around in year 2?

When big sacrifices hit close to home

For Michael Vick, taking the Norfolk State head coaching job meant walking away from the comfortable life he and his family had built in Florida. And it broke him a little.

“I probably cried to my mom a couple times,” Vick openly admitted. At his own introduction as Norfolk State’s head coach, he even said, “When you cry, you care.” That’s a man who genuinely felt the weight of what he was stepping into.

His wife, Kijafa Frink Vick, laid it out just as honestly. Their kids were settled in Florida; their daughter, London, was a senior in high school, and uprooting all of that wasn’t something either of them took lightly.

“Virginia is not my happy place, but it wasn’t just my decision not to go; it was a family decision,” Kijafa said. “I support him. If that means flying to see him every week, so be it.”

And this, while HBCU programs are being overlooked at the Combine, is exactly why people like Vick showing up for these schools matters. The first season ended 1-11, but nobody walks away from that commitment over a rough year.