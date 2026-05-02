Michael Vick Offers Support to James Franklin in Fiery Virginia Tech Locker Room Speech: “Know the Responsibilities”

Ask former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, and he won’t look beyond Michael Vick’s contributions in putting the Hokies on the college football map. And yet for Michael Vick, joining the program was only the result of a series of events unfolding. Born and bred in Newport News, Virginia, Vick hadn’t even thought of playing football until he talked to his high school coach.

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Vick’s cousin was already at Virginia Tech, and the now-legendary QB only wanted the same for himself. He talked to his high school coach, Tommy Reamon, about it, and he saw Vick throw a pass. It was like watching poetry in motion. It was the same flick of the wrist that defined Vick, and it became clear that Vick wasn’t committing to VT, but the program was getting a star. Two and a half decades since gracing VT’s campus, Vick returns to Virginia Tech to fuel the James Franklin era.

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“Appreciate being in this room and know the responsibilities that come with it. You’ve got to come in ready to lead,” Vick said, addressing the players in the team’s conference room, accompanied by head coach James Franklin. “When you walk into this building, everybody is going to feed off our energy. Everybody is going to look at you, what you’re doing, how you’re doing it. And obviously, you make a play like you made, kudos to you. But the celebration afterward? You do that, and now everybody is riled up.

“So your energy is everything. It’s super important. Be mindful of that. Two, decision-making. I pride myself on decision-making. Whatever the run game entails, whatever the pass game entails, pride yourself on decision-making. Three, protecting the football. Coach’s (James Franklin) favorite saying is the ball is the program, and I just heard it was just reiterated in the room. The ball is the program. You’ve got to protect the football. You’ve got to do that.”

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Virginia Tech has been building steadily since James Franklin arrived on campus. He got 17 pledges from high school recruits in just 12 days after he was hired. That included 11 recruits from his former program, Penn State. VT’s recruiting class, which was unranked before Franklin arrived, ended 21st nationally on the 2026 signing day. What remains is only the seeping of the culture in those players, and Vick seems to be doing just that.

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“He could throw the touch pass over the middle, he could throw the deep ball. He was just everything I saw in high school,” Frank Beamer said about Michael Vick at Virginia Tech. “Then he got to college, and I saw him do the very same thing. He just had a gift, an ability that he could run a little bit faster, jump a little bit quicker, had a great feel for the game, how he threw the ball, and how quickly it came out, and how accurate he was.”

In his first season in 1999, Vick started against JMU as a redshirt freshman. He scored three rushing TDs in just over one quarter of play and performed a flip to score a throwing touchdown. VT got its generational QB, and Vick didn’t stop breaking records. He led the NCAA in passing efficiency as a true freshman and finished third in Heisman voting. The following season was even better, and Vick now holds a prominent place in VT’s history books, having been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year.

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It’s almost fitting for him to arrive at Virginia Tech now, instilling the discipline and mentality with which he became the 2001 NFL draft’s first overall pick. Franklin has the backing of the donors, and the program has invested heavily into making the Hokies a “national title-winning program.” Sure, the teenager who was once clueless about joining VT but eventually came to love it will be happy to see the program return to the heights of the Beamer era.

Virginia Tech is rallying behind James Franklin

Apart from the recruits, James Franklin also brought in 27 transfers to rebuild the program’s roster this season. Tight end Luke Reynolds came from Penn State, while veteran QB Jaquez White came from Troy. Moreover, who could forget Missouri’s ace edge rusher, Javion Hilson? It’s all coming together to form a standout roster for the new head coach. The program has also made its intentions clear with the ‘investment to win’ initiative.

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“Today is a statement about where we are headed as an athletic department and as a university,” Hokies AD Whit Babcock said about handing Franklin a $41.75 million, five-year contract. “Coach Franklin is a proven program builder, a winner, an elite recruiter, a strong developer of men, and a relentless competitor.”

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Right after James Franklin came to Blacksburg, the program received a $20 million anonymous donation. Additionally, the program has committed a $229 million budget to its Athletic Department, coinciding with James Franklin’s arrival. Not just that, Hokies are reportedly seeking an extra $30 million in annual donations, and surprisingly, donor subscriptions are increasing. All of it points to potential special days for the program, and Michael Vick is now just trying to give an added push.