Michael Vick Receives Touching Father’s Day Note From Daughter London After Jada’s Move Leaves Him in Tears

Michael Vick may have retired from the NFL years ago, but his presence still commands the same aura. He remains visible to the public by analyzing games, mentoring players, and often viewing the world through the lens of cinema. In recent years, Vick has re-emerged as a powerful voice in football culture. From his job as a broadcaster to now his turn towards coaching in college football, the former Eagle has been as relevant as ever. In his thoughtful “Vick” documentary and hosting role in Evolution of the Black Quarterback on Prime Video, he has used storytelling as a way to reflect on his journey, his fall, and his redemption.

Still, beneath the spotlight lies a side of Vick that few get to see. The lifetime role he has valued above all else throughout his career—being a good dad. With Father’s Day just passing, something special emerged on social media that illustrates just how deeply that side runs. One such moment surfaced online recently, courtesy of his daughters.

On her Instagram story, London Vick, Mike’s youngest daughter, shared a heartfelt photo with him alongside the caption, “Love you forever and always.” And around the same time, Jada Vick posted a picture of her father appearing on a broadcast, writing simply, “Happy Father’s Day.” Two short messages, but both carrying weight, offer a glimpse at the side of Michael Vick that the cameras don’t always catch. Vick also reposted the stories with a teary-eyed emoji, clearly moved by the love of his daughters.

These gestures reflect the shift in Vick’s priorities. Since retiring, he’s acknowledged how London, Jada, and Mike Jr., his youngest, have changed his life for the better. He has often said in interviews that coaching might be in his future, but only “when the kids grow older.” So, whether it’s attending Jada’s flag football games or London’s violin recitals, Vick has been fully present, and his kids feel it. Their posts weren’t for clout; they were for him.

For a man who once faced the toughest public scrutiny, the message his kids shared said more than any “Best Comeback Player of the Year” award ever could. This tribute can’t be scripted; it stems directly from the heart. And judging by the messages shared this week, Michael Vick is winning in the space that matters most for him. Now with his kids all grown up, Vick is ready to fully embrace the Spartan jersey. The NSU football program is ready to turn the tide.

From Michael Vick to Coach Vick

The inception of Vick’s coaching career started roughly 6 months ago in his home state. And he has some big plans in mind. In his first post-conference after being a coach, Vick was asked, ”Given how much success you achieved as a player, do you feel pressure to succeed as a coach, and for you, what does success look like?” To which he replied in the classic Vick style and said, “It’s pressure to succeed in life in general, um, when I wake up every day, I put pressure on myself to be better than I was the day before.”

And you might not tell this is Vick’s first time being the head coach, with the confidence he emits through his answers. He later added, “Don’t take this the wrong way, but football is what I do, is what we do, is what everybody on this staff does, and so we’ve done it with an immense amount of pressure uh over the years, and so if there’s no pressure, then you know, what are we doing it for? Why are we here?”

The Norfolk State Spartans are coming off a season that they would want to forget. Coach Vick has a clean slate to do what he does best—transform teams. Vick has already assembled a highly experienced and effective coaching staff and has begun polishing the diamonds. Coach Vick’s record starts from 0-0. And for a generational player like him, even the sky would be too small to be the limit.