Michael Vick Scared About His Family’s Lives as Sad Newport Reality Leaves Him Vulnerable

Every athlete grows up differently. Some are raised with structure, resources, and space to train. Others come up with none of that, just trying to make it to the next day. And then there’s Michael Vick, someone whose whole life began in an area where football wasn’t a game, but an escape. And we all know how difficult his journey was, rising from the streets of Newport News, Virginia, to becoming an NFL legend.

Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing around 210 pounds, Vick racked up 22,464 passing yards, 133 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions in his NFL career. These numbers are enough to reflect his rare combination of speed, arm strength, and improvisational genius. However, now, he’s back in Virginia as the head coach at Norfolk State. It’s a big deal. Not because of his name, or because he’s from next-door Newport News. Once you hear him talk about those early years were really like, you realize, this isn’t just a coaching job. It’s personal.

Vick recently shared what it was actually like for him to grow up in Newport. “It was scary times,” he said on the Wilmington Library show. “Out of 365 days, like 147 days, I’m walking around a little worried.” Not worried about grades or football. He confesses, “whether I’m worried about myself, I’m going to be worried about my little brother or my little sisters playing out front.” He said “I know who carrying guns.” He knew who was up to no good. As a kid, he had to be constantly aware because that’s what life demanded.

What really stuck was that despite the hardships, he believes these experiences shaped him. “I always reflect back on these moments cuz I felt like it shaped and molded me. Uh, I was always just aware of my surroundings and had a goal. I wanted to accomplish something. I go in the house, I look at my mom, and sometimes I know she’s struggling. I’m like, you know what? One day I want to make some money. But in setting those goals and want to accomplish certain things in life, it’s like it’s so many sacrifices.”

He also had chances to take a different path. He could’ve made quick money. “Twenty, thirty dollars to run a package across the street,” he said. When you’re watching your mom struggle to pay bills, that kind of money is tempting. But even back then, he knew what came with it. “Might go to detention,” he said. He had aims, and he knew going the easy route could throw the whole thing into disarray. So he avoided it, not because it was the easy route, but because he could see what was at risk.

He could sense when things were tough. That’s what kept him going through all of it. And now, that’s what he’s taking to Norfolk State.

“And so hopefully I can just pass those messages along to my kids and to generations of kids who might be in this crowd or who might be playing for me at Norfolk State University,” he said. Because for Vick, it’s not simply about calling plays or even conducting practices. It’s about assisting young players in making similar good choices he had to make all those years ago, when nobody was looking, and everything was at stake.

However, Mike also had some positive memories from his childhood in Newport News. “It was really cool growing up.” Vick said. “The people we got to be around, the culture that was created within your neighborhood, the people who took care of you, the guardians, so to speak.” He would like to hold on to those moments as he is set to coach a MEAC program.

Norfolk State starts fresh under Michael Vick

Norfolk will come into the upcoming season with new hopes and new ambitions. The coach is new, the roster is better, and the results are also expected to be great this time. It’s been more than a decade since NSU last won the MEAC championship. Even their last season’s record was embarrassing, losing eight games while winning only four. However, Vick has something big on his mind. He’s not here to just perform well; he’s here to build a program that will last longer.

“I’m taking the embrace-it approach,” said Michael Vick earlier this year on the Get Got Podcast with Marshawn Lynch. “If you make the First Team, and Clemson comes calling. And they are offering you some money, I can’t tell you no. The only thing I can do is match,” he said. NSU has talents like star QB Otto Kuhns, WR Tanner Fiano, and others, who have brought a fresh energy to the locker room.

As we said, he’s thinking for the long term, and he’s not letting those talents slip away from the camp so easily. He’s ready to match the offers to keep those elite players on the team. And honestly, that’s what he should be doing. Even if they have a great 2025 season and the players then decide to move to another program, it’s not going to give anything to Norfolk, so it’s important to build real bonds and trust within the team.