Michael Vick Sends Message to Shedeur Sanders on Browns Future After Big Coach Prime Admission

“You’re in control of your day, your responses, reactions, mannerisms & the words u choose to share. Nobody has the power to turn u on & off. You’re in Control.” He had the stats, the swagger, and the most famous last name in football. Then the NFL Draft happened, and the king came crashing down from his throne. Whenever we revisit Shedeur Sanders‘ journey from a Hail Mary-throwing QB to a Hail Mary Draft plunge, it really makes us question if his career ended before it even started. At the end of the day, where was he even heading? The Browns? The same org synonymous with NFL fans as “The inescapable QB h-ll”? Where does Shedeur Sanders go from here?

“He went to a situation where, at some point, they’re going to need him.” To former NFL star Michael Vick? Landing with the Cleveland Browns might just be the blessing in disguise that saves Shedeur’s career. Why? Well, this is that one place where Shedeur gets to operate without the crushing pressure of being the Day 1 savior. See, the Browns QB room is a fascinating, high-priced mess. Deshaun Watson and his fully guaranteed, $230 million contract are essentially a sunk cost, as he’s expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season with another Achilles injury.

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages February 12, 2025, Wilmington, Delaware, USA.: Norfolk State head coach and former all pro quarterback MICHAEL VICK recount his days growing up in Newport News, Virginia, during The cookout event on Wednesday at the Wilmington Public Library in Wilmington. Wilmington USA – ZUMAs124 20250212_fap_s124_004 Copyright: xSaquanxStimpsonx

This opens the floor to Joe Flacco—who’s pushing Tom Brady age but not Tom Brady numbers. Then, a reclamation project in Kenny Pickett and finally another rookie, Dillon Gabriel. This room of “question marks” makes for the perfect chaotic environment for a talented rookie to make his move.

And honestly, Shedeur HAS been making moves. HC Kevin Stefanski kept it real: “I’m enjoying watching him progress with every single meeting, with every single rep, he’s doing a great job.” If you check Shedeur’s minicamp tape, you’ll see that this dude has been nailing it with a 77.4% on his passes with 9 touchdowns.

Even Zac Jackson of The Athletic, when asked to compare the two rookie QBs, was blunt: “In just throwing the ball, it’s not close: Shedeur Sanders.” So, it’s pretty clear that Michael Vick is all-in on Shedeur Sanders having a massive future on the field. He sees the talent and the perfect situation for him to develop. But Vick’s endorsement of the Sanders family takeover doesn’t just stop with the quarterback.

Deion Sanders winning off-field

Got Sole raised an interesting question for Vick: Which are the top 5 sneakers for the 2025 Sneaker Draft? To which Vick had a simple answer: “I would go, I would say, you have to pull that Deion.” And let’s be real, he’s not wrong. The release of Deion Sanders’ classic Nike Air Diamond Turf 49ers wasn’t just a sneaker drop; it was a cultural event. The shoe, carrying the same iconic swagger of the DT 96, sold out almost instantly, and the resale market is on fire.

We tried copping one of those Diamond Turf 3 but it is next to impossible. All of this proving once again that Coach Prime isn’t just building good freaking players at Boulder. This man has got the whole business strip on lockdown with his shoes and glasses.