Michael Vick Turns to Deion Sanders to Fix “Attitude” Issues After Colorado Fine Announcements

Michael Vick’s first season turned into a complete disaster, with Norfolk State going 1-11 in the season. Yet the first-year coach had a lot to say about his coaching experience. That’s exactly why he decided to appear in BET’s new series “The Coach Vick Experience.” When things turn hard, what’s better than turning to your best advisor? For Michael Vick, that’s Deion Sanders, who’s been a big brother and a mentor for him. Now that he is going through the biggest transition of his life, taking over coaching and managing young players, their attitude forced him to take Sanders’ advice.

“Deion Sanders has been really helpful,” Michael Vick said on the BET series. “He’s a mentor and a great friend of mine. I think because of his path and his coaching journey, my day-to-day has been exhausting. I got kids with attitude issues. I catch myself at times like, Man, I wonder if Coach went through this.”

To that, Deion Sanders replied, saying, “I told you I went through all of that. I told you what you were getting ready to run into. What you’ve gone through in your life. Please, come on, man. Well, I’m praying for you. I’m praying with you.”

Deion Sanders has been dealing with young players and their attitude problems for a long time. At Colorado practices back in 2023, Sanders scolded his entire team for not sticking up for the player who started the fight, as he saw two of the players walking off the field.

“He just fought. I saw two of y’all walking off over there, and you got a teammate fighting. Where do they do that?! Where do they do that at?!” Sanders said. “If one fights, we all fight! You understand that? I don’t wanna see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

Now, the first episode perfectly shows how Michael Vick is at home and at work, which is his “Coach Vick Flip.” The series also sheds a spotlight on the quarterback battle between Israel Carter and Otto Khuns. Even though Carter has had a deep connection with Vick since the age of 13, Khuns has consistently outperformed him. Despite that, he started Carter, and everyone knows the result. So, managing emotions alongside coaching is what this series centers around, and Deion Sanders remains an important part of Michael Vick’s journey.

He remains one of the reasons why Vick took the Norfolk State job, as he reached out to Sanders and reminded him how “a bunch of people are pulling for him.” Deion Sanders’ journey from Jackson State to Colorado wasn’t that straight; the transition was hard, as his 2023 season went 4-8, but he did make an impact, giving the Buffs a 9-4 season in 2024 and producing a Heisman winner, Travis Hunter. So when a man like him motivates you, things tend to change.

However, Deion Sanders is not just supporting Vick with his words but also proving it by betting on him. “The Coach Vick Experience” lists Sanders as one of the executive producers. So, he doesn’t just call Vick a brother but actually means it.

With that, Sanders is also focusing on fixing his team’s “attitude” issues.

Deion Sanders’ tough fine policy ahead of the 2026 season

Deion Sanders is following a no-nonsense policy from the start of the 2026 season. After a major dip in last year’s game that ended up with a 3-9 run, Sanders made sure his locker room remained intact and disciplined. That’s exactly why the team will now impose fines on players.

If a player is late to a meeting or film session, the fine is $400; late to practice, $500; late to a strength and conditioning workout, $1000; late to treatment, $1500; absent from a strength and conditioning workout, $1500; absent from a meeting for a film session, $2000; absent from practice, $2500. Now, if you think the list stops there, then you are wrong.

Now, if a player violates team rules, then the fine might go up to $2500 based on the severity of the rule broken. Then lastly, if there’s any social media misconduct, the fine is $5000 based on severity.

After losing more than 35 players from the portal and bringing 42 new faces into the team, Deion Sanders needed a strict rule to bind them all together. However, fans raised questions about taking money from college athletes and suppressing their right to opinion on social media.

But Deion Sanders is just making sure there’s no way the team gets distracted. He even imposed rules like no cell phones, food, or drinks during team meetings. So, now you know why Michael Vick always follows his path. Let’s wait and see how well he works on Sanders’ advice.