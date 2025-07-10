Michael Vick & Wife Send Wishes as Son Experiences Two Major Life Events Together

Michael Vick’s journey saw its share of extreme highs and terrible lows. The dynamic quarterback who revolutionized how the game was played wasn’t your usual 2000s QB; he was a playmaker, gaining more than 6,100 rushing yards (an NFL record for quarterbacks at the time) and 22,000 passing yards during his 13-year career. The same journey also saw Vick embroiled in a scandal that led to prison time and a near-end to his football career. Amid it all, there was one person who remained loyal to him: Kijafa Vick, his wife.

The two met before Vick’s NFL fame and have shared through the highs and lows. During the time Vick was in prison, Kijafa handled the family affairs and stood by him as the world turned against them. Kijafa herself has established herself as an independent businesswoman and reality TV star. She’s also active on social media, frequently posting about their family life and marking milestones, such as their wedding anniversary and their children’s birthdays. Which lately had online fans abuzz.

Mitez Vick, the oldest son of Michael, who’s making his way far removed from the gridiron, celebrated his birthday on the 10th of July. So when July 10 comes along, you can be sure that both Michael and Kijafa Vick are front and center with the love. Although Kijafa is not Mitez’s biological mother, she’s always been there for him.

On his birthday, both Kijafa and Michael have taken to Instagram to give a shoutout to Mitez, dropping throwback pictures, sugary captions, and all the love you’d want from a close family. “Happy Birthday to my oldest. @mitezvick Love you, Kid.” Michael captioned on Instagram. Although the Vick name is legendary in footballing circles, Mitez has always gone his own way, literally and metaphorically.

Rather than pursuing touchdowns, he’s been pursuing the limelight as an aspiring dancer, actor, and model. Kijafa, being his stepmom, also posted a heartwarming birthday greeting for him with a congratulation for his new ad campaign, which debuted on his 23rd birthday. “So proud of you @mitezvick,” Kijafa writes. Mitez’s tale is great because he has avoided the stress of living up to his father’s NFL legacy. Michael Vick himself has long maintained that he never pressured his children into anything—he allows his kids to pursue their ambitions, and Mitez has certainly done just that.

Mitez Vick headlines New Balance’s latest drop

While Mitez Vick was blowing out the birthday candles, the New Balance 740 “Cyber Jade” released, and who’s in the center of the ad campaign? That would be Mitez himself. If you have not yet laid eyes on the sneakers, envision this: an aquamarine base that is as loud as a Miami pool, with untamed pink accents splattered on the laces and outsole, and black and silver overlays that bring it right back to the Y2K days. It’s a complete deviation from New Balance’s typical grays. Mitez Vick takes center stage in the commercial campaign.

The campaign itself has that same energetic, creative vibe Mitez is famous for, and it’s obvious that New Balance desired someone who would be able to deliver both style and authenticity to the equation. Mitez made the release announcement on his Instagram story. “Great way to bring in my bday,” Vick writes. Some birthday love, and naturally, a close-up of those Cyber Jade kicks. The New Balance 740 “Cyber Jade” is now available in-store and online at dtlr.com. It’s not just about marking another year; it’s about recognizing how Mitez is blazing his trail and making his family proud in his unique way.