Michael Vick’s Brother Reveals Truth Behind Exclusive Virginia Tech Meeting With James Franklin

When the family of the greatest player in Virginia Tech history speaks, the Hokie community listens. So as James Franklin walked into Blacksburg on Wednesday and experienced his first dose of “Enter Sandman,” it was only fitting that Dwight Vick, Michael Vick’s brother and a proud Virginia Tech alum, was the first to size him up.

“Former player meeting with @coachjfranklin went really well today. Coach is really plugged in and understands what’s needed at @HokiesFB You can tell he feels he has something to prove, and he’s beyond motivated.” Dwight Vick then pulled the veil back from Franklin’s first closed-door meeting.

Franklin’s urgency to prove something is driven partly by a push to rebuild Virginia Tech’s culture and partly by his own need for redemption after the way things ended at his previous program. This interaction is also part of Franklin’s broader effort to reconnect the program to its roots and rebuild trust with the Hokies’ faithful. That intention was evident early, especially when he reached out to legendary coach Frank Beamer to “get his blessing” and show respect for the school’s history and the people who shaped it.

Now, as Franklin begins navigating the expectations surrounding his arrival, he knows he has a lot to repair here. Franklin takes over a team that just hit another low point in a 14-34 defeat to a struggling Florida State squad, falling to 3-7 and exposing every problem that has lingered under Brent Pry: weak structure, inconsistent player development, and a mentality gap that shows up even against beatable opponents.



The good news for Virginia Tech is that Franklin has rebuilt programs before. His 128-60 record across 14 seasons, along with the turnarounds at Vanderbilt and Penn State, proves he can elevate teams that lack stability. But the concerns are real, too. Especially his 4-21 record against AP Top-10 teams, a statistic often raised by critics.

And Franklin knows his shortcomings; that is why, instead of promising instant fixes, he has signaled a measured approach. Starting with alumni engagement and cultural alignment, his meeting with former players reflects that he understands reshaping the staff, structure, and identity must come before results. Franklin is now focusing on a gradual development by building on the core left by Brent Pry. Meanwhile, he has clarified his stance on hiring, and it has put Penn State on high alert.

Penn State to lose big amidst James Franklin’s switch to Virginia Tech

“As you know, I have guys who have been with me. When I left Vanderbilt and went to Penn State, I brought 16 people with me. I think a lot of times these coaches get these jobs, and they act like it’s all about them, right? I didn’t do this by myself. So, there are some people who are core to me and will continue to be,” Franklin said. This announcement has sounded the warning bells in the Penn State back office, as they can end up losing a lot of their current staff.

Although all is not lost for the Nittany Lions, as Franklins looks to take the best of both worlds. He has promised to be respectful when choosing who to fire and who to hire. He will conduct interviews of staff members from both programs before deciding on his team. “But I also want to be very respectful of the people who poured their hearts and souls into this program here at Virginia Tech. So we’ll take some time to get to know the staff, to interview some people, and then put the puzzle together,” said Franklin.”That’s the Penn State people, as well as some of the Virginia Tech people, and then also nationally. We’ve got to be great in the footprint.”

But by the end of it, Penn State will end up being the one losing with PSU’s general manager of personnel and recruitment, Andy Frank, and chief of staff, Kevin Threlkel, on Franklin’s radar. Wait, there is more. Franklin might even bring Penn State’s interim Coach, Terry Smith, back to where he belongs. For now, Blacksburg is buzzing with possibility, but in State College, the staff exodus that Franklin is poised to trigger could be just the beginning.