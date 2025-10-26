Michael Vick’s Cousin Snubs His Alma Mater Virginia Tech for In-State College

Current Norfolk State HC Michael Vick remains one of the most recognizable names ever to wear a Virginia Tech jersey. He led the Hokies to their first-ever national title appearance in 1999 as a redshirt freshman. And his electrifying dual-threat ability produced 20 passing TDs and 16 rushing scores in two seasons. In fact, when Virginia Tech parted ways with Brent Pry, Vick’s name resurfaced as a fan-favorite choice to return to Blacksburg. But despite such a connection, his cousin, Derek “Dfish” Fisher, doesn’t appear ready to follow in Vick’s Hokie footsteps.

Yes, Derek Fisher received an offer from Virginia Tech and even made an official visit following his unofficial trip on June 20. But when it came time to make his own college decision, he chose the Cavaliers over the Hokies. And the move was confirmed by Riley Alberts on Instagram on Thursday. Even Fisher shared his excitement on X, posting, “I have decided to stay home!!! @UVAFootball.”

The Bethel High School standout from Virginia earned second-team all-region honors during his 2024 season, wrapping up an impressive prep career close to home. Although he wasn’t short on options, with Rivals listing 14 total offers. But the 2027 three-star prospect chose to stay in-state, likely influenced by Virginia’s strong 7-1 record this season and their second-place standing in the ACC. Now, while Virginia Tech famously played a major role in Michael Vick’s rise to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, that legacy wasn’t enough to sway Fisher’s attention.

With Derek Fisher’s commitment, Virginia landed its third in-state pledge. Before Fisher, the Cavaliers secured their future QB, Lonnie Andrews III, who committed after leading Oscar Smith, VA, to a 6-1 start. Then came Gene Jones, a 240-pound force on the D-line from Hampton High School, VA. Now, with three key in-state pickups, the Cavaliers are winning local recruiting battles, edging out ACC rival Virginia Tech. And their success on the recruiting trail prompted HC Tony Elliott to express his excitement.

“Guys, we’re just getting started. This is what we envisioned as a staff when we came to UVA of being able to win football games. And now we’re just getting started, and they have an opportunity to continue to elevate this program to where we believe it can ultimately get,” said Elliot. But keep in mind, these commitments are for the 2027 class, while the 2026 class currently has only 13 commits, with the highest being a three-star prospect. Still, don’t worry. If the Cavaliers keep rising, we can expect more flips to the 2026 class in the coming days.

Now, while Virginia’s recruiting surge is going strong, would Michael Vick’s limited coaching experience make him a realistic fit for the Virginia Tech HC job?

Michael Vick as a potential candidate for the VT job

Michael Vick’s name, as one of CFB’s most electrifying players, resonates across sports culture. Hence, hiring Vick would immediately thrust Virginia Tech back into the national spotlight. To cap it off, he can be a recruiting magnet. Especially for dual-threat QBs and skill-position players who want to learn from someone who’s succeeded at every level. While his Virginia Tech days still shine, he continued his success in the NFL with the Falcons, earning four Pro Bowl selections during his 13-year career.

Now, while his credibility as a top athlete gives him a rare authority, there’s a catch. Vick’s head coaching resume is thin. Yes, Norfolk State, where he’s just starting out, is a far cry from running a major ACC program. The Spartans are 1-4 under his leadership so far this season. That’s why, even accounting for resource gaps, this raises questions about whether Michael Vick can translate his star power into on-field wins.

Still, Vick is a realistic candidate in the sense that he could be hired. But the bigger question is timing. He’s still building his coaching foundation right now. Yet, if Virginia Tech calls and Vick decides to take the job, the head coaching position could be his.