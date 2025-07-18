Michael Vick’s Wife Kijafa Refuses to Represent His Norfolk State in Personal Announcement

When Michael Vick was announced as the new head coach of Norfolk State University’s football team, his fans, followers, and family were buzzing with pride. A Virginia native and former NFL quarterback who electrified crowds for 13 seasons with teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, Vick’s return to his roots in Norfolk felt like a homecoming. But in the midst of it all, his wife, Kijafa Vick, made a quiet yet bold statement on social media.

When it comes to family pride and college spirit, emotions can run surprisingly deep. It’s in those small, everyday exchanges where personality and identity often shine the brightest, sometimes in the form of a heart emoji and sometimes in a firm “no.”

Amid the congratulatory energy, it was Michael’s wife, Kijafa Vick, who stirred an entirely different conversation online, one centered around personal pride and college loyalty. She recently found herself at the center of one such moment, and it unfolded not in a press room or podcast, but in one of her Instagram DMs.

In response to one of her Instagram Stories, Marcus Vick, who is Michael’s younger brother, playfully slid into Kijafa’s DMs with a simple request: “Can you perhaps start using these 💛💚 hearts? Thanks in advance.” The green and gold heart emojis are the official colors of Norfolk State University (NSU), a proud HBCU located in southeastern Virginia.

Kijafa didn’t hesitate with her blunt reply. “Never 👎,” she wrote. Not only did she decline, but she took it a step further. She posted a screenshot of the exchange on her IG story and captioned it, “I will always represent Hampton University @_hamptonu.”

With that story, Kijafa Vick made it very clear that her allegiance lies firmly with her alma mater, Hampton University. To outsiders, this might seem like a minor disagreement over heart emojis. But in HBCU culture, this was a bold declaration of pride.

What HBCUs represent for the Vick family

For many Black Americans, attending an HBCU isn’t just about academics; it’s about family, identity, and culture. In recent years, HBCUs have seen a significant boost in enrollment and national attention, and for good reasons. Kijafa Vick was born in Philadelphia and is a Hampton University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing

Studies show that Black students thrive at HBCUs compared to their peers at predominantly white institutions. Higher graduation rates, greater job mobility, and stronger networks are just a few of the benefits. For students like Kijafa, her years at Hampton helped shape her into more than just Michael Vick’s wife. She’s a successful businesswoman and television producer. Co-founder of PNK Elephant, a popular fashion brand she launched with her longtime friend Blair, Kijafa balances motherhood, entrepreneurship, and the spotlight with grace. And she proudly credits her growth to her time at Hampton.

Hampton’s mascot, the Pirate, sails proudly under the colors of blue and white, colors Kijafa has worn both literally and symbolically ever since she graduated. And while Michael’s new chapter at NSU is worth celebrating, Kijafa’s allegiance to her journey seems non-negotiable.