‘Proud Mom’: Michael Vick’s Wife Kijafa Reacts as Daughter Jada Turns Heads with Latest Act

Both Michael Vick and his wife, Kijafa, take pride in their parenting. “I’m not pushing my kids to do anything other than be successful at whatever they wanna do,” as the former NFL star put it. And honestly, it shows. They constantly hype them up and are present for them, relishing in their achievements. Like the time when Kijafa complimented her daughter London’s piano performance back in 2017. “You can’t tell London she is not Beyoncé, that snatch at the end. #sohappythatviolinisgone,” as she put it.

But the recent spotlight was stolen by Jada, who followed in her father’s footsteps, played quarterback, and earned herself substantial fame in South Florida with her athletic prowess. And at the recent NFL Flag event as well, she earned the limelight, not for her strides on the turf, but for another role that left the internet amused.

Jada stepped up to the mic and had a blast being a commentator. Her echoes of “They gotta go deep,” and “That was insane” kept the onlookers hooked. And Mama Kijafa soaked it all in. She shared a wholesome story on her Instagram, reposting a carousel where Jada is seen enjoying being a commentator. She pulled that to her story, decorated with a “Proud Mom” sticker, coupled with another one, “That’s my girl.” Well, a proud momma indeed!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by espnW (@espnw) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

And naturally, moms have a special bond with their children that gives them an immeasurable strength to juggle motherhood with other responsibilities. You could look at Laura Govan, who is present all through Alijah Arenas’ journey, or LaLa Anthony, who, along with celebrating Kiyan’s achievements, runs her prison 360 project in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the same could be said for Kijafa. She is a proud mom to three children, Jada, London, and Michael Vick Jr. She is a reality TV star who starred in “The Michael Vick Project,” which is a docuseries on her husband’s return to the NFL. Her appearance in VH1’s “Baller Wives” provided a glimpse into her life, juggling it all together. But not just that, she is a successful entrepreneur who has expanded both her accessories and clothing business. Despite her busy schedule, she was present for Jada, savoring in her achievements. Even netizens pulled up on social media and gave their interesting comments.

Netizens pull up to hype up Jada Vick

The NFL Flag championship is a high-energy, packed event. The fresh talent from across the country makes the most of the opportunity and enjoys it thoroughly while having a blast on the turf. The throws and catches do not go unnoticed, with the audience gasping for more. A lively event in itself, the games’ buzzing energy turned up a notch with Jada’s commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And fans did not shy away from hyping her up just like her mother. “Let’s go Jada, I was about to come out there. But had to be in Boston,” said a fan, missing out on her entertaining appearance. Meanwhile, another one hopped on with “Fave part of the weekend,” summing up a weekend well spent.

Adding on to more compliments, Jada’s cheers really cheered up the audience. One fan commented, “bro having Jada on the mic best thing ever.” Clearly, her MC Stint was entertaining, keeping the internet oddly satisfied and asking for more. Some sent their love with “So, proud of my baby Jada boo,” while another fan commented with pumped-up zeal. “In the blood. Go Jada.” Undoubtedly, she unlocked a core memory that day.