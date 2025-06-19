Michigan AD Breaks Silence on NCAA Investigation After Urban Meyer’s Warning to Sherrone Moore

The infamous Michigan sign-stealing scandal has refused to go away, and it’s only growing louder. What started with a viral photo of former analyst Connor Stallions disguised as CMU’s staff has now converted into one of college football’s most controversial scandals. While Jim Harbaugh got suspended for three games, Moore also received a one-game suspension. But that was just the beginning.

Well, Urban Meyer certainly thinks so. The former Ohio State head coach didn’t mince his words while talking about Moore’s role in the 2023 sign-stealing saga during the ‘Triple Option’ podcast. Meyer even warned Moore that if he were found guilty of lying to the NCAA, it could be the end of his coaching career in Division 1 college football.

“If you lie, as a college football coach, to the NCAA, in my personal opinion, you’re finished. You’re done.” Meyer said last month. “That’s not making a text message; that’s not going to lunch with someone you’re not supposed to go to lunch with… when they get you and they say did you do this?” and they refuse to cooperate, or they lie, in my very strong opinion, you’re finished coaching in Division I college football,” he added.

With things heating up, fans started questioning Michigan’s leadership and why the Wolverines are still silent. Especially given the NCAA hearings in the matter are in full flow. As a self-punishment, the Wolverines will make Moore sit out two games of the upcoming season. Michigan’s Athletic Director, Warde Manuel, also broke his silence on the matter. He was seen in the latest episode of ‘The Michigan Insider’ on June 19, where he was asked about the infraction case and Moore’s self-imposed suspension.

“I would love to talk about it and at the appropriate time,” Manuel said. “But right now nothing’s finalized. So I can’t comment on the infractions case until it’s finalized.” This might not be the desired response for the fans, but it’s always better than remaining tight-lipped about it. It also marked the first acknowledgement from someone at the top of the staff. He might have avoided specifics on Moore, but he did talk about how investigations should be done going forward.

Warde Manuel pushes for fast-track investigations in future

Michigan AD explained that college football could soon see a ‘much swifter’ investigative system, pointing to a new plan being developed under Big 12 commissioner Brett Yarmark. “The plan is to enact an investigative system that is much more swifter than the NCAA is currently in the process of,” Manuel said.

Manuel further added and said that the idea is to follow the example from professional leagues, where investigations happen faster and scandals don’t drag on for years. “And for people to think about it, it’s similar to what happens in professional leagues. That’s really where we’re going to see how investigations occur,” he said. “It is not so much we would have to turn information over for us or somebody else and then it’s on the CSC and their investigative group to go in and investigate to talk to people to have conversations and come up with a understanding of what’s going on to determine if it’s against the rules and punishment handed. The idea that this will take 30 to 45 days, not two years.”

While wrapping it up, Manuel also talked about how the students will have opportunities to have a hearing for their cases. “I think if that happens, if it’s that quick and it is a hammer that comes down, impacting the people who are seen as violators, then I think you’re going to get some changes, you know, very quickly. When you get to the student athletes, they have an opportunity to have a hearing and to have arbitration around any cases related to them. So, student athletes have that aspect of it.”

If this new investigation system actually comes to life, then it will be a great relief for the people who have suffered for years with many unsolved cases. But what happens next for Michigan and Sherrone Moore is completely dependent on the NCAA’s final ruling. But one thing is certain: this scandal story is not going to end anytime soon.