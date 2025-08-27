Michigan AD Frames Sherrone Moore as ‘Apologetic’ as $30M Loss Triggers Major Damage Control

Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel, faced the media this week for the first time after the NCAA slapped a humongous fine on Michigan. And, as expected, you could feel the genuine disappointment in this voice. The Wolverines are staring down at fines that are upwards of $30 million. Moreover, the head coach, Sherrone Moore, now faces a 3-game suspension this season. It hasn’t been easy for Manuel to navigate a blue-blood program through these choppy waters. And while he is owning up to whatever Michigan did, he has some reserved opinions.

When Manuel was asked about his reaction to the NCAA’s punishment, he said, “We shouldn’t have been anywhere close to this.” You could hear the frustration building up in his voice. He continued, “This shouldn’t have been anything that we were anywhere near this kind of investigation.” Manuel is acknowledging that the program should not have been subjected to this level of punishment.

But the eye-opener is Manuel’s confession about the staff and especially Sherrone Moore. He said, “The staff has been great. Sherrone has been great. You know, he is apologetic about his involvement in it.” This suggests that Moore is not shying away from taking his part of the blame. He is not deflecting it and is standing on business. And coming from Manuel, this shows genuine accountability on both of their parts. The men heading one of the biggest athletic programs in the nation have been under scrutiny for 2 years, but they haven’t dodged it.