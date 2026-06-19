Michigan AD Warde Manuel Plans Three New Revenue Streams to Help Kyle Whittingham

Everybody loves tradition until the bills arrive. For years, Michigan kept the Big House free from the heavy ads seen across college sports. There were no jersey patches or giant logos on the field. But with college sports entering a new financial world, the Wolverines are now considering changes they once avoided. Now, AD Warde Manuel is saying that the walls around that tradition are about to partially come down.

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According to an email sent to supporters, Warde Manuel explained why it has become necessary for Michigan to change some things in order to keep up with the rest of college sports.

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“The landscape of college athletics continues to change at a rapid pace and Michigan Athletics is taking the necessary and proactive steps to secure our leadership role now and far into the future,” he wrote, via On3’s Anthony Broome. “To consistently compete for championships across all 29 of our varsity sports, we must look at new, innovative revenue streams.”

The goal isn’t just to bring in extra cash. Warde Manuel is trying to create new sources of revenue that can help Michigan stay competitive under Kyle Whittingham and keep attracting top talent in the new revenue sharing era. Because it is what it is, sentiment doesn’t fund NIL anymore.

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“For generations, the bowl of Michigan Stadium has been a sacred space,” he wrote. “We have intentionally protected the Big House from the commercialization seen elsewhere, limiting on-field and in-stadium visuals to the Big Ten Conference logo, the Allstate field goal nets, and our partnerships with Nike/Jordan and Gatorade… However, to support our student-athletes in this new era without compromising their competitive edge, we must carefully expand our corporate sponsorships into venues where we have previously held back. To that end, our partners at Michigan Sports Properties and Learfield are currently in discussions with potential sponsors about our new Leaders and Best Champion Partner Program.”

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For that, Warde Manuel also outlined three major revenue streams Michigan is exploring which includes “jersey patches, on-field and on-court logos, and in-game sponsorships with digital scoreboard advertising.” For a program that has historically kept commercial branding at bay, that’s a huge shift. But the Wolverines have already started testing the waters.

Last year, Michigan Stadium hosted a Zach Bryan concert. This summer, Morgan Wallen is bringing two shows to the Big House. Those events generated substantial revenue without involving football Saturdays. Now, Warde Manuel is now looking at opportunities that can produce recurring income every season. While those new revenue ideas could change the look of Michigan athletics, the AD believes the person leading the football program is what the Wolverines need moving forward.

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Why Warde Manuel believes Kyle Whittingham is worth investing in

As Michigan searches for new money, Warde Manuel appears equally convinced that he already has the right person leading the football program. He has been remarkably consistent when discussing Kyle Whittingham, who has a reputation for stability.

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“I always aim for steadiness,” the AD said during the Big Ten spring meetings. “My goal as a leader is to provide the steadiness to the rest of the department, and my staff, and student-athletes, and I think we have done that as a department in the organization. I don’t take any of it lightly.”

And according to him, Michigan’s players are responding positively to Kyle Whittingham’s approach.

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“Listen, the vibe’s been awesome,” he said. “And I take the cue from a lot of our student-athletes and their feedback about how things are going. They really enjoy Kyle, the staff and the way things are going.”

Players are usually the first to know whether a coach is getting through to the team. Based on the feedback Warde Manuel has received, Kyle Whittingham’s message seems to be landing well. The players like the direction of the program, the coaching staff, and the overall atmosphere around the team. That’s why the AD is looking ahead.

Michigan is exploring new ways to bring in money, investing more resources into its athletes, and building for the future. At the same time, Warde Manuel believes Kyle Whittingham’s steady approach can help turn those investments into success on the field.