Dave Portnoy has never held back when it comes to Michigan football, but this week the Barstool Sports founder is asking fans to hope for something most of them would never say out loud. Michigan travels to Columbus on November 28 for a noon ET kickoff on Fox, and Portnoy believes a win there would hurt the program more than a loss.

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“People are gonna say this that I’m not a Michigan man, I’m not a real Michigan man because I want them to lose this week against Ohio State,” Portnoy said on Monday’s Wake Up Barstool podcast. “But I do. I don’t want them to win this game.”

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The Michigan alum’s reasoning comes down to one man: Kyle Whittingham.

“I’m convinced Whittingham, who thinks he’s playing in Rice-Ackles Stadium still, isn’t the guy. So I want him gone, and I want to lose this game. If that doesn’t make me a Michigan man, then you’re not a Michigan man. So I’m not happy. I’m not one of those guys going to turn around and gloat. Not happy about the UCLA game at all,” he explained.

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Michigan’s record helps explain that stance. The Wolverines are 6-5 and out of College Football Playoff contention, and the season included losses to Minnesota and Michigan State. After the Michigan State defeat, the team fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck, and Portnoy called Whittingham “asleep at the wheel.”

Even the team’s best moment of the year did not change his mind. Michigan beat No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime on November 21, ending the Bruins’ unbeaten run and making Michigan bowl eligible. Bryce Underwood hit Jalen Hoffman on the winning two-point conversion, and the game fell on Whittingham’s 67th birthday.

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UCLA was down to third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava late in the game, after Ty Dieffenbach, who had replaced the injured Nico Iamaleava, was also hurt. “I’m glad for the kids on the team… But we’re losers… We’re 6-5. We’re eliminated from the playoffs,” Portnoy said afterward.

Whittingham sees the win differently. “We lost some nail-biters earlier in the season, disappointing losses. I guess you could say it’s somewhat of a signature win for our program,” he said after the game.

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He was hired from Utah after Michigan fired Sherrone Moore in December 2025, and his future is expected to be settled after the season. Incoming athletic director Trev Alberts is expected to have a role in that evaluation.

“The change is above my pay grade,” Whittingham said while discussing the program’s leadership.

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Ohio State is dealing with its own mess. The Buckeyes started 6-1, with a one-point loss to Texas as the only blemish, then dropped games to USC, Oregon and Nebraska. Now they are at 7-4.

Quarterback Julian Sayin reportedly got hurt late in a 19-15 win over Indiana, and head coach Ryan Day has faced growing criticism during the slide. Portnoy is a longtime Day critic and once demanded an apology from Ohio State fans after the Oregon loss. That history makes it strange for him to root for Ohio State this week.

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“I’m not going to be one of these guys who turns around [and says], ‘You can’t beat Michigan.’ There’s nothing on the line in this game except pride,” Portnoy said.

In his view, both teams are talented enough to have been in the playoff, so the rivalry now decides little beyond bragging rights and job security. A win could strengthen Whittingham’s case for staying. A loss, as Portnoy sees it, is what finally gives Michigan a reason to move on.