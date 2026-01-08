Michigan Alum Doesn’t Hold Back on Bryce Underwood’s ‘Mistakes’ in Stern Ultimatum

Michigan had the best quarterback of the 2025 recruiting cycle in Bryce Underwood. His inclusion alone was touted to push the Wolverines to new highs this season, but the freshman QB struggled in his first year at the position. With Kyle Whittingham in charge, Michigan now has to lock in to develop the star QB to his best potential.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think the challenge for this new staff is not only the footwork and the fundamentals and all those different things, all the details, but understanding that we cannot have one mistake,” former Michigan icon Devin Gardner told The Blue Print on January 8. “Because he’s going to have mistakes. I don’t care how good you are.

“You can’t allow one mistake to become five mistakes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whittingham now has new QB coach Jason Beck in charge of honing Bryce Underwood. This has to work out for Michigan, especially because the QB handed them a major win by choosing to stay back. This is a 5-star they have on their hands, who needs to come back out at that level for Michigan to succeed next year.

This is a developing story.