Michigan Alum Makes Big Bryce Underwood Claim as Sherrone Moore Set to Make Unexpected QB Decision

The 2025 season is a prove-it year for Michigan’s head coach Sherrone Moore. After wrapping up an 8–5 record last season—his first full campaign—the Wolverines pulled off a pair of heavyweight wins against Ohio State and Alabama to close the year. But don’t let those late W’s fool you. Michigan’s passing attack was in a coma all season. The Wolverines managed just 129 passing yards per game in 2024—good for 123rd in the FBS. The team cycled through three quarterbacks, none of whom could find rhythm or consistency. Now, things are shifting—and fast. Enter: the most hyped recruit in school history. Bryce Underwood.

On June 11th, former Michigan tight end Jake Butt joined the ‘Crain & Company’ podcast and dropped some heavy praise on the Wolverines’ new QB1 hopeful, Bryce Underwood. And he made it real clear, real fast: this kid isn’t just the future—he might already be the best arm Michigan’s ever had walk into Schembechler Hall. “Bryce Underwood is far and away the most physically gifted and talented quarterback that has ever stepped on campus in Ann Arbor,” Butt said. “That’s undeniable. He looks like he could play tight end. The ball jumps out of his hands.”

That’s not light praise. Especially considering Underwood just wrapped up spring ball—where he showed flashes of brilliance, like an 88-yard flea-flicker TD to Jalen Hoffman—but also coughed up a pick and took a few sacks in the process. His spring game stat line? 12-of-26, 187 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Not bad, but not spotless. And yet, the buzz? Still deafening.

What’s got the Michigan staff so intrigued isn’t just Underwood’s cannon arm—it’s his mind. The former Wolverine also added that the coaches were raving about how Underwood handles pre-snap formations, motions, and play setups like a fourth-year starter. That’s usually what trips up true freshmen. Not this one. Still, head coach Sherrone Moore isn’t putting all his eggs in the Underwood basket. Not yet.

Enter Mikey Keene, a veteran transfer from Fresno State via UCF. He missed most of spring with injury but started throwing late, and Moore is reportedly high on his poise and command. Sources close to the program expect both QBs to get time early in the season. Sound familiar? It’s giving major Cade McNamara–J.J. McCarthy energy from a few years ago.

That’s exactly what Butt hinted at: “You might risk starting a freshman that’s extremely talented. That may come with—and likely will come with—freshman mistakes and mental errors. Those errors could lose you games. Whereas Michigan believes with their defense, as long as they don’t lose games, they’re going to win a lot of games.” And that’s the crux. Michigan’s defense is projected to be top-5 nationally. With that kind of support, Moore’s biggest headache is figuring out whether to roll with raw upside or lean on experience. Either way, Bryce Underwood isn’t riding pine for long.

Michigan Wolverines’ offensive key weapons

This isn’t last year’s Michigan offense. Thank goodness. But now? New faces, new playbook, and a new tone. Chip Lindsey steps in as the new OC, and he brings a more quarterback-friendly scheme, mixing Michigan’s signature power run game with modern play-action and vertical throws. It’s a fresh breath for a team that was stale when it mattered.

In the backfield, Alabama transfer Justice Haynes is expected to make a major splash. The former five-star is a compact, tough runner with top-end speed and pass-catching ability. He gives Michigan an instant RB1 upgrade. The coaching staff plans to run the offense through him early to ease pressure off the quarterbacks.

The wide receiver room is deeper, too. Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley adds length and experience, and Year 3 stud Semaj Morgan is low-key expected to rebound after a sophomore slump. Morgan’s drop in production was tied to poor QB play and offensive confusion under Kirk Campbell last year. With a clean slate and new play caller, he’s poised to shine. At tight end, it’s Marlin Klein’s time. With Colston Loveland off to the NFL, Klein is next in line. He had 13 catches last season, but staffers believe he can double that easily as the featured target in Lindsey’s scheme. His size and hands give Michigan a real mismatch threat over the middle.

All told, the pieces are in place. Whether it’s Underwood or Keene taking the snaps, Michigan’s retooled offense finally looks ready to pull its weight. If they do, and the defense plays up to the hype, this team could be more dangerous than anyone expects. And if Jake Butt’s gut is right, Bryce Underwood might just be the freshman who leads them there.