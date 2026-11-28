Michigan’s athletic department has become a mess, and one of the university’s own former captains is no longer holding back. Jon Jansen, who played for the Wolverines and now calls their games on the radio, questioned the leadership behind the decision to walk away from Trev Alberts as athletic director. The situation has taken another turn, with Alberts’ attorney, Tom Mars, signaling that his client could still take the job on the condition that the university fires incoming president C. Cybele Raver and honors the original deal.

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Michigan went from having a deal in place with Alberts to restarting its search in roughly six days. During his appearance on the 97.1 The Ticket morning show, Jansen criticized the program and raised concerns about the growing questions surrounding who is making decisions in Ann Arbor.

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“Being a former student-athlete, now being a parent of a student-athlete, my experience at Michigan was life-changing because my coaches taught me about hard work, teamwork, integrity, and character,” Jansen said, according to Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire. “And we have completely lost our way. Everybody is talking about this leadership and that leadership and this standard, all that stuff.”

“We’ve completely lost our way. And to me, it’s obvious right now that there are people making decisions for Michigan that don’t know Michigan, that don’t know the standard, that don’t understand what it is supposed to be.”

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Alberts signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on November 17 and resigned at Texas A&M. Then a December 2025 deposition from a Nebraska Title IX lawsuit got attention. Alberts was asked if coaches should never have an intimate relationship with the athletes they coach, and he answered, “It just depends.”

The Regents discussed it on a Sunday call, and Raver, who had pushed the hiring, reversed course the next day. Michigan’s letter to Alberts said the background check was “not acceptable.” That check is the condition Michigan is leaning on, while Alberts’ side says that the MOU doesn’t mention one.

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Mars puts Alberts’ claim at $17.2M, and Michigan also agreed to cover the $4M Alberts owes Texas A&M. Mars posted on Friday that firing Raver for cause on December 1 would save $10M in salary admin, and that reinstating Alberts would avoid at least $21.2M. He called that a $31M fix.

Alberts said he was “shocked and disheartened” and that his deposition words were taken out of context. He also says Michigan’s general counsel spoke with lawyers at Nebraska and Texas A&M who told them he did nothing wrong. While Michigan says its search is “ongoing”, Mars had told Yahoo Sports that a lawsuit is being drafted.

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That leaves the department with no one clearly in charge. Warde Manuel agreed to stay on until a replacement is found. Alberts was expected to start December 1 and evaluate the football program, and that evaluation now has no owner. Kyle Whittingham is 6-5 in his first season, and a buyout is reported at roughly $25M. Michigan plays Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday.

Jansen’s co-host, Jim Costa, took it further and said Whittingham is probably safe now.

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“Yeah, it’s a clown show. It’s an embarrassment,” Costa said. “And you know what it also means? Whittingham’s probably staying regardless of what happens on Saturday. They could lose by a hundred points to Ohio State. They don’t have anybody in leadership to make a change.”

“Part of bringing in Trev Alberts and the timing of it was you could get out in front. If a change was going to be made, you would do it Sunday or Monday, and then you could go through the process, but you’re not going to have an AD in place.”

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Costa believes the fast-tracked hire was supposed to let Michigan act on the coach quickly, before the coaching carousel moved. Without an AD, that window is closing, and the same decisions that cost Michigan the hire may have brought Whittingham another year.