Michigan Alum Takes Aim at Jim Harbaugh Amid Michigan’s $50M Roster Woes: “Very Disappointing”

Michigan spent years fighting to reclaim its place among college football’s elite under Jim Harbaugh. Yet, even after winning the titles, the victory was tarnished by scandals. Now, as Kyle Whittingham is finding strategies, former Michigan player Jake Butt has voiced his disappointment with how the team has been performing.

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“2 decades for Jim to get them back-to-back Big Ten champs and a national title,” Jake Butt said on Buckeye Scoop. “But even that has an asterisk on it. And then pretty much immediately, Michigan is back to being a punching bag. And I think it’s very disappointing for people. It’s certainly disappointing for me as I talk about my alma mater here, because no way should a fifty-million-dollar roster look like this on the field.”

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Harbaugh took the reins of his alma mater in 2015 when they had fallen into a deep pit of losses, which was unimaginable for a successful football program like Michigan. However, it did take Harbaugh some time to flip the program, he managed to put it back on the map. He led Michigan to three consecutive Big Ten championships from 2021 to 2023. In his last season, Michigan won the national championship after completing the season undefeated, finishing 15–0.

However, while Michigan celebrated its success on the field, the sign-stealing scandal tarnished their achievements. During these same 3 seasons, Connor Stalions orchestrated an off-campus scouting operation which was caught by NCAA. Stalions spent over $35,000 to purchase tickets to 52 games across 13 different Big Ten schools and sent people to record the opposing sidelines. While he was suspended for the scandal, Harbaugh was also roped in for allegedly hiding evidence. He served a 3-game suspension in 2023 and eventually left the Wolverines to coach the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

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This started the domino effect of the Michigan program landing into strange scandals. Although Michigan has stayed clear of scandal this season, Butt is disappointed with how a $50 million roster has performed on the field. The Wolverines yet again become a laughingstock in college football.

After all the chatter, a great season has turned to dust with a 3–2 record. Offense have still not found their footing, and that overshadows the efforts made by the defense during a game.

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Their star QB, Bryce Underwood, who has a contract of $3M, has received a lot of criticism in every game. Although he has recorded 881 passing yards and 5 touchdowns, he also has 4 interceptions in the logs. In Michigan’s loss to Minnesota last week, Underwood completed just 10 of 21 passes.

Underwood has now made seven road starts in his career. Yet there still isn’t much of a difference in his road games. His first career road game against Oklahoma, when he completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards, is identical to the performance he put against Minnesota. Even Whittingham cant wrap his head around what is going wrong with his program’s performance.

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“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said after Michigan lost to Minnesota for the first time since 1977 at their home. “I’ve been in this profession 40-plus years, and this is maybe the biggest challenge I’ve had. And we will get it figured out, I promise you that. I’m not sure what the timeline is, but I promise you we’ll get it figured out at some juncture.