Michigan and Oregon in Tight Race for 2026 Cornerback Out of Southern California

The race is heating up on the West Coast. Oregon and Michigan are locked in a fierce battle for a top 2026 cornerback out of Southern California. The Ducks currently hold the No. 12 class in the country, per 247Sports, but they’re eyeing a major leap. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have surged into the top 10 and are hungry for more. Both programs are swinging big. So, this recruiting showdown could shake up the national rankings.

But the battle is on for one of the nation’s most coveted lockdown corners. Davon Benjamin, the 2026 4-star standout from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, is the top uncommitted DB in the country. At 6-foot, 170 pounds, he’s a smooth mover with elite instincts and game-changing ability. He ranks No. 7 in California and No. 3 among all corners nationally. Now, with 25 offers in hand, the blue-chip talent is zeroing in. He’s trimmed his list to five finalists, and a commitment is coming soon.

On July 13, On3’s Max Torres dropped a key update, Davon Benjamin now has a commitment date locked in. The nation’s top-ranked CB in the Rivals rankings isn’t dragging his feet any longer. “I’m still deciding stuff,” said Benjamin. “But I’m gonna commit August 2 and we’ll go from there.” With his senior season around the corner, the 6-foot defensive back is laser-focused. His final five? “Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Washington and North Carolina,” confirmed Benjamin. So, the finish line is in sight, and the race for his signature is about to hit full speed.

Well, the Southern California standout wrapped up his final OV with a big one — Oregon. On June 13, Davon Benjamin made the trip to Eugene to see if the Ducks still felt like home. “Really was just trying to, for the last time, let’s see if this is really the spot that I could see myself in or another position,” he told Rivals. “Get up there just get the last feel for it because this is the last OV of my lifetime… Once I got up there and saw what I needed to see it was all good.”

Oregon has made Benjamin a priority for years. The bond runs deep. “It’s real good to be honest,” he shared. “I talked to Dan (Lanning) yesterday. I talked to [Rashad] Wadood the other day. Pretty much, they treat me like little bro up there.” From early scouting to big-time recruiting, the Ducks have stayed consistent. “Since Wadood’s been there, he’s watched me ever since I was a little kid. Having him in the background and having coach Tosh (Lupoi) and coach Dan at the head positions really just leading, So, Eugene made its case; now it’s almost time for Benjamin to make his move.

Simply put, for Davon Benjamin, having a defensive-minded HC is a major plus. “You want a defensive coach as a DB, to be your head coach,” he said. The Ducks have made him feel wanted and not just with words. “They really try to just embrace and try to make it feel like it’s not just a recruiting talk.” As August 2 nears, Oregon remains firmly in the mix. “I still have the same feelings towards ’em. It’s nothing different,” shared Benjamin. “But I still gotta look at the whole platter.”

Here’s the thing: Michigan is making a late push, and it’s working. After his official visit to Ann Arbor, Davon Benjamin admitted he was surprised. “In Ann Arbor it was real nice… I’d never think a kind of kid like me all the way in Michigan. Really when I got out there I was like I can do this,”he said. The Wolverines’ tradition caught his eye. “Michigan is the most winning program in football history. They really put time and effort into trying to be better and pour into the kids,” he added. So, it’s a strong visit, and now Michigan is firmly in the hunt. While these two B1G powers battle for the top cornerback, another contender is quietly making the cut.

Besides Oregon, who else is chasing Davon Benjamin?

Davon Benjamin wrapped up his official visits with a stop in Seattle at the end of June. Washington got the final look, and they’re not holding back. A true two-way threat with blazing speed, Benjamin is coming off a junior season where he snagged 6 interceptions, taking 3 of them to the house. With 12 career picks, his instincts are undeniable. So, the Huskies are leaning into their DBU identity, hoping to add another star to the legacy. And they made sure Benjamin felt it every step of the visit.

So, Washington is the other West Coast powerhouse still in the race as decision day nears. “Washington, it was a great place to be in,” said Benjamin. “The ‘be a Pro mindset,’ how they carry themselves in the building, how they develop young players and they really just pour into the kids. I really enjoyed the time there and spending time, especially with my position coach, just getting better and better. Really I just like being around people I can relate to.” In short: From culture to coaching, the Huskies left their mark, and they’re firmly in the fight.

So, what’s going to guide Davon Benjamin’s final choice? It won’t come down to hype or headlines. “It’s really just a feel thing for me,” he said. “Everybody’s doing the right thing that they need to do it’s just really a feel thing for me.” At this point, it’s all about where his heart points, not just the pitch.