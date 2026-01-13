Michigan Announces Seven-Figure Salary For New President Kent Syverud

The University of Michigan officially welcomed Kent Syverud as its 16th president on Monday, making a significant financial commitment to bring a familiar face back to Ann Arbor. According to Michigan insiders, the university is paying a seven-figure salary, along with substantial bonuses and benefits, to secure Syverud as its next leader.

After Santa Ono’s resignation in May 2025, Michigan needed a new president for the time being. They got Domenico Grasso as interim president, but now Syracuse Chancellor and President Kent Syverud joined in Michigan and will transition to the new role on July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2031. This move earned him a base salary of $2 million after Ono left with a $1.3 million salary.

But that number doesn’t just end there, as Syverud can earn performance raises of up to 30% of his base salary after his first year. This means he could earn a $600,000 raise in 2027. On top of this, his contract provides perks like a car for business and personal use, tickets to sporting events, and a club membership.

Michigan also has a retirement plan for Kent Syverud. As he will put 5% of his salary into the fund, and the university will add 10% of up to $360,000 to his retirement account. Later on, after his presidency, he will become a tenured professor, likely at a law school in Michigan where he worked from 1987 to 1997, earned tenure in 1992, and also served as associate dean in 1995.

That’s right. Kent Syverud’s move to Michigan didn’t come out of the blue. He has a deep connection with the university, as he earned both his master’s degree and juris doctorate there. He taught as a law professor and served as Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in the 1980s and 1990s at Michigan. Even Syverud made the reason behind his move pretty clear.

“We owe Michigan everything,” Syverud said. “To pay that forward by helping steward this special place now really is the greatest honor and responsibility I can imagine.”

So, Michigan spending big time on its former alum makes sense. What works even better for Kent Syverud is that if he steps down in good standing with the team, he will get 100% of his base salary for 12 months of administrative leave. Then, after that leave, he will earn 100% of his salary for three more years as a faculty member and fundraiser. If he wants to continue even further, his salary will be cut in half.

A win-win situation for both. Now, he comes to Michigan with extensive experience at Syracuse. There, Syverud focused both on athletics and campus life. He renovated the Carrier Dome for $120 million and expanded campus facilities. He stressed academics too, alongside sports, like promoting the STEM programs and helping to bring in Micron Technology’s $100 billion chip fabrication project to Central New York.

Now, with that mindset, he is all set to tackle Michigan’s challenges.

Kent Syverud’s biggest challenges after taking over Michigan

Kent Syverud came to Michigan with years of experience, and he is all set to take them to new heights in 2026. But he will also have to tackle the major pressure that Michigan faces. Number one is the federal funding cuts and new mandates, according to which, in 2025, the university will spend $2.6 billion on research, including $1.2 billion from federal sources.

But since President Donald Trump’s second term began, the funding for the 189 UM grant was cut. This now forces them to challenge many decisions, like reduced medical support and hospice policy changes.

Then, Michigan’s athletic department also remains under major scrutiny after two major scandals in two years. First, the NCAA penalized them for an illegal scouting and sign-stealing scandal in 2023, costing the school postseason revenue and damaging their reputation. Then, in 2025, Sherrone Moore got fired because of having an inappropriate relationship with a university staff member. This forced them to hire an outside law firm to investigate later, which led to Moore’s firing.

Student affordability is another big concern for Kent Syverud. As in-state tuition at Ann Arbor is $18,346, the second highest among Michigan public universities. This makes it tough for students to tackle tuition with housing, books, and living expenses. So, that’s something Syverud needs to focus on.

Lastly, Syverud wants to operate as one university, bringing all three campuses together, including UM’s Flint and Dearborn campuses. Now, with a lot at stake, it will be interesting to see how Syverud tackles all the issues and follows his vision.