Michigan Announces Triple Bad News as Biff Poggi Found Helpless Without Sherrone Moore

Michigan’s post-Sherrone Moore reality has been loud, emotional, and destabilizing. Interim head coach Biff Poggi inherited a locker room dealing with disbelief, anger, and betrayal. Several Wolverines admitted this week that the emotional toll has already made the season feel finished for some. That’s concerning as the Wolverines stare down an upcoming Citrus Bowl on New Year’s eve, short on certainty and leadership stability. Then the triple blow landed.

“Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore, linebacker Jaishawn Barham and offensive guard Giovanni El-Hadi are expected to opt out of the Citrus Bowl against Texas, sources tell @CBSSports,” Brandon Marcello reported on X on December 21.

Moore, a senior, has declared for the NFL Draft. Barham is also projected to leave as a draft-eligible prospect, while El-Hadi is expected to pursue his professional chances as a Day 3 or undrafted option. It’s three veterans leaving three immediate spots to fill. That’s exactly what Michigan could not afford right now.

Derrick Moore’s exit stings the most on the field. After limited early-career usage, he flourished under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. He logged roughly 440 snaps, posting 10 sacks and 34 pressures this season. That production made him Michigan’s top consistent pass-rush presence. Barham’s development followed a quieter but equally important arc. Across 375 snaps, he produced 21 pressures and three sacks, flashing traits that scouts covet.

El-Hadi’s exit affects something less visible but just as critical. He played 537 snaps across nine starts, worked at both guard spots, and allowed only two sacks all season. More importantly, he was a captain. And it may not be over with these three. With more than a week before kickoff and other NFL prospects evaluating risk versus reward, additional opt-outs are expected. The reason is straightforward.

“Just shocked, just didn’t see it coming, blindsided,” senior LB Jimmy Rolder said. “That’s about it.”

That sense of whiplash has defined Michigan’s December more than bowl preparation.

Biff Poggi’s role shifted drastically. Players describe him as the program’s connector, handling conversations with families, organizing Zoom calls, and providing clarity where little exists. Rolder credited him for steady communication during a moment when uncertainty dominates daily routines. That work has earned trust, but trust does not replace lost production or long-term answers. There’s irony in the circumstance too.

When Sherrone Moore previously served sanctions tied to the sign-stealing scandal, Biff Poggi rallied the team around playing for their head coach. Now, with that same figure fired and facing charges, he is asking players to separate their emotions from decisions beyond their control. DB Zeke Berry said that message reset the locker room’s focus, even if it could not fully restore morale.

“Something that he said was, ‘Don’t let someone else’s decisions affect your emotions,’” he said. “And that’s something that stuck with me, and I’ve been trying to think about every day to keep pressing on.”

Still, not everyone took the message to heart like the trio of players who opted out. Michigan still needs a permanent leader. Whether Biff Poggi is that answer remains unresolved. What is clear is that, right now, he is holding together a program shedding talent, direction, and certainty ahead of another heavyweight bowl game against Texas.

Biff Poggi faces immediate test as Michigan ahead of bowl week

Michigan will arrive in Orlando for the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl under weird circumstances, still absorbing the shock of Sherrone Moore’s abrupt firing. The off-field upheaval has reshaped bowl preparation, shifting attention from game planning to emotional management as players attempt to regroup amid sudden leadership instability. The timing has left little room for adjustment, turning what should have been a routine postseason buildup into a test of composure.

Sherrone Moore, who guided Michigan to a 9-3 regular season, was dismissed on December 10 after the university concluded he violated policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a member of the football staff. The finding resulted in a firing for cause and immediately forced the program into damage-control mode. Biff Poggi’s role has extended beyond tactics into crisis leadership. While that presence has offered short-term stability, it does not erase questions about in-game decision-making or preparedness against a Texas team untouched by similar distractions.

For Michigan, the Citrus Bowl will measure mental resilience more than execution, and the lasting memory may be how the program navigated instability rather than what unfolded on the scoreboard.