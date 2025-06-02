Michigan Assistant Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Sherrone Moore’s $4.5M Gamble After Major Bryce Underwood Admission

Sherrone Moore is gearing up for a major shake-up in 2025. He won’t have to deal with scrambling to fix quarterback issues halfway through the season anymore. Last year, the Wolverines’ HC’s first year of his job was majorly spent on fighting the right guy under the center. Alex Orji, Davis Warren, and Jack Tuttle couldn’t fix the offense. Only Warren is currently with the program. Fortunately for Moore, Bryce Underwood, his multi-million-dollar talent, looks ready to roll in his freshman year. But he’s still got Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene breathing down his neck in the battle for the starting spot. With Chip Lindsey stepping in as the new offensive coordinator, we’re likely to see some fresh play-calling that should definitely take things up a notch compared to what we’ve seen before.

Lindsey joins Sherrone Moore on a three-year deal with $4.5 million guaranteed. He had coaching gigs under Gus Malzahn (UCF) and Mack Brown (UNC). Specifically at the Tar Heels, the new Michigan OC received credit for developing Drake Maye. The New England Patriots picked Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That experience with developing QBs will come in handy, as Lindsey will be dealing with the best high school talent in his class.

In 2024, the Wolverines’ passing game sat at No. 131 (out of 133 teams in the nation). No team had fewer plays of 40 yards or more than Michigan had last year. This included not a single pass of a minimum of 40 yards. Even in the gritty victories, like the one against the Buckeyes (10-13), the offense was one-dimensional, mainly relying on the run. Will Lindsey bring any change to the table?

That’s a time-bound answer. But at least, under the new OC’s system, there will be more receivers on the field. That’s a sweet relief to the pass catchers. WR coach and the pass game coordinator, Ron Bellamy, chimed in, “You’ll have more explosives, you know, it’s a guy that’s balanced. I think everyone has his mindset. Chip wants to, you know, you go watch the film last year and see that, you know, Chip ran the ball with Amari Hampton.”

Lindsey signed a three-year contract worth $4.5 million, not for nothing. He certainly has a vision with the Wolverines that carries a not-so-faded memory of holding a trophy two years back. Sophomore Hogan Hansen has already indicated Lindsey’s offense will see a lot of versatility compared to what Kirk Campbell had. They will be fiercely aggressive and minutely creative to get the ball into playmakers’ hands. “Obviously having, you know, Drake made a year before, but you follow Chip’s career, he’s a balanced guy. But you know he’s going to take some shots down the field. And we’re super excited about that,” Bellamy brewed strong hope of redemption under the new OC’s modus operandi.

Ron remains confident that despite the iconic Chip Lindsey touch in their traditional blue and maize offense, the crux of Michigan football remains the same. “Just a different, you know, just a brand, a little different brand of football. But we’re Michigan, we’re still going to be, you know, still going to run the football,” said the assistant coach. “We’re going to throw the football, we’re going to be balanced, and we’re going to play complementary ball.”

This is music to the ears of the fans who love Michigan football and don’t want a complete revamp of their classic style. Bellamy went more bullish, observing and analyzing the spring game and the current growth scenario of the roster, especially on the kid that had the fans buzzing the most. Although there’s still a long time before fall, calculated hopes hurt none.

Ron Bellamy spills his thoughts on the Michigan QB room

Moore pulled off a big win this off-season by landing Bryce Underwood, the hottest recruit out there, with a little help from in-state boosters. But he’s not just relying on that decision. Instead of hyping Underwood as the ultimate game-changer at QB, the Michigan head coach is all about creating competition in the QB room and isn’t giving any breaks to the young QB.

However, Bryce Underwood has been doing his job. Despite being limited by a palpable arm issue, Bryce Underwood had a phenomenal spring exhibition. Bellamy spoke highly of the potential QB1 on June 1, “He’s a sponge. Always want to learn, you know, hanging around the receivers. A great leader for a 17-year-old kid. Unbelievable leader. We all know about the physical attributes. But, you know, I think, you know, he’s on the right track. Definitely on the right track.”

He had also taken part in the recruitment front, helping the staff to get hold of some key targets of the 2025 class. WRs, in particular, were heavily tilted to Ann Arbor because of Underwood in the program. He will be the linchpin of spearheading more recruiting success for Moore once he gets the ball rolling as a starter.