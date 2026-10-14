Michigan Athlete Breaks Silence as Bryce Underwood’s Teammate Sparks Transfer Portal Speculations

Michigan OL Andrew Sprague has missed multiple weeks after starting the Wolverines’ first two games of the 2026 season. With questions surrounding Sprague’s extended absence, Michigan center Jake Guarnera has now addressed the online speculation about the offensive tackle’s future with the team.

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Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, October 13, Michigan center Jake Guarnera said Andrew Sprague was still with the team despite his extended absence, adding that his teammate had never quit on the Wolverines.

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“Yeah, he’s really upset that he can’t be with the team. I see all this stuff online, like people saying all kinds of things,” Jake Guarnera said. “He’s got stuff going on, and he can explain it if he wants to; he’s still with the team. He’s still doing great and helping us out, and he’s never quit on us.”

Andrew Sprague joined Michigan’s starting offensive line in 2024 and has since established himself as a right tackle. The junior started 12 games during the 2025 season and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from both coaches and media.

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October 25, 2025, East Lansing, Michigan, U.S: Michigan offensive lineman ANDREW SPRAGUE 54 celebrates the clinching touchdown during Michigan s 31-20 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. East Lansing U.S – ZUMAm242 20251025_aap_m242_004 Copyright: xScottxMapesx

In 2026, he started against Western Michigan and Oklahoma before becoming unavailable for the September 19 UTEP game. His absence has left Michigan without a regular starter at right tackle as the Wolverines continue their season.

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Sprague had previously explored a move away from Michigan during the offseason. The offensive tackle entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, 2026, before withdrawing his name four days later and deciding to return to the Wolverines for the 2026 season.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham also addressed Sprague’s absence during his October 12 press conference, indicating that the offensive tackle would remain unavailable for several more weeks. However, no specific reason for his absence was disclosed.

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That lack of reasoning is probably what’s fueling the speculation among the fan base. It didn’t start this week. Last month, when Sprague was suddenly ruled out of Michigan’s Week 3 game after being available for Friday walkthrough, many fans found the whole situation puzzling. The recent remarks from Whittingham have only fueled the rumors about a potential portal exit or guesswork about what Sprague is dealing with. Guarnera admitted that the online comments about Sprague were frustrating to see.

“I try not to look at a lot of this stuff, but I kind of see it here and there,” he said. He reiterated that Sprague was still with the team and helping his teammates despite his absence from games.

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With Sprague set to miss several more weeks, questions about his future at Michigan remain. However, Guarnera’s comments also shed light on how the coaching staff is responding to the team’s struggles.

Jake Guarnera explains Assistant Head Coach Jim Harding’s response to team’s struggles

In the same press conference, Michigan center Jake Guarnera discussed O-line coach Jim Harding’s efforts to understand what the team needs from him. Guarnera highlighted how the coach sought feedback on his approach and identified areas where he could improve.

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“He was trying to understand how he could help us as a coach and understand what he needs to improve. And I think that shows a lot about his character and his leadership. Being the leader is not just saying, ‘Oh, this guy did something wrong. This guy did something wrong.’ It’s looking at yourself first and understanding what you need to do,” Guarnera said.

Michigan sits at 3-2 heading into its game against Penn State. The O-line hasn’t been healthy so far. As a result, Harding has had to make weekly shuffles. Apart from Guarnera, right guard Brady Norton has been the only constant starter. The effect of shuffling can be seen in Michigan’s ground game. The Wolverines have amassed just 741 rushing yards through five games.

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On his part, Whittingham has continued to back his coaching staff, including Harding. But the results have to justify that public support soon, especially on offense.