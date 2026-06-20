Michigan Athlete Recruited by Jim Harbaugh Makes Feelings on Kyle Whittingham Clear

Just like his father, Steve Frazier, OT Blake Frazier chose Ann Arbor as his college destination in the 2024 class. Although he started his college life under Sherrone Moore, Jim Harbaugh recruited the Texas native. With Moore gone, Frazier is seeing a new regime in action, and he couldn’t be more appreciative of what Kyle Whittingham is doing.

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“He’s awesome,” Frazier said of his new head coach to On3‘s Clayton Sayfle. “I think he plays the head coach role perfectly. He manages everything. I don’t want to say from afar, because he’s right in the middle of it, but he’s not an in-your-face coach, which is nice, and I think we probably need a little of that. So, he lets the position coaches handle their positions and manages it from there. It’s been amazing; he’s been great.”

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Kyle Whittingham joined Michigan after the 2025 season, following the firing of Sherrone Moore. Whittingham came as a seasoned head coach after leading Utah for 21 seasons. He became the all-time winningest coach in Utes history, compiling a 177–88 record.

Since he arrived in Ann Arbor, he has been busy restructuring the program. From changing the staff to building a new roster, the change is noticeable. Whittingham made a few changes to his staff after adding Jim Harding as offensive line coach and assistant head coach. Frazier is more than satisfied to be coached by the new offensive line coach.

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“He’s unbelievable,” Frazier said. “I’ve been nothing but super pleased with how he’s been. He’s just already like a father figure to me. It’s his family at home, and it’s us—and that’s truly all he cares about. It’s awesome. You can’t draw it up any better.”

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Frazier didn’t see any action in his first year and opted for a redshirt year. But in 2025, the OT had a completely unique experience. He played 13 games and took over as the starter after Evan Link had to drop out because of injury. He is focused on winning the Joe Moore Award this season.

“Last season, I came back about halfway through camp and didn’t see as much playing time initially as I would’ve liked,” Frazier told The Wolverine at a Champions Circle and Greyson Clothiers event. “But when I got back out there, it was fun, and I think this year what I tell people is it’s going to be less of feeling things out and understanding what’s at stake with playing and more of just go play, remember why I’m playing football, and less thinking.”

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While Whittingham and his assistant coach, Harding, have yet to coach a game, the energy seems to be high. More importantly, the new HC is also building for the future with the class of 2027.

The recruitment trail of the Class of 2027

Kyle Whittingham landed 16 pledges for the class of 2027, of which 7 players are 4-star prospects. The biggest win in the recruitment battle was securing Kamden Lopati, the 4-star quarterback. The biggest influence was Whittingham in landing a commitment from the Salt Lake native.

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“Coach Detmer and coach Beck are great guys and great coaches, and I really think coach Kyle Whittingham will be able to have a lot of success right away at Michigan,” Lopati told Rivals. “He’s a great coach, and I’m excited to play for him.”

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Colt Lumpris, a 4-star tight end, and the 4-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell are also elite names on the list. Whittingham still has more work to do, as the recruitment battle to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson is in process. The good news is that Dobson finally included them among his top choices.

However, securing this 5-star CB talent won’t be easy for Michigan. It has to battle with programs like Auburn, Texas A&M, and South Carolina for his commitment.