Michigan Athlete Who Won National Title with Tom Brady Receives Major College Football Honor on Wednesday

ByAfreen Kabir

Aug 20, 2025 | 12:18 PM EDT

Michigan’s 1997 National Championship will go down as one of the program’s most glorious in its books. But in that squad, iconic QB Tom Brady was just a footnote. Today, he is a reason to talk about Michigan football. However, one of the most crucial men who supported him on the field during his Michigan dominance is now finally getting some worthy recognition. It’s an honor that even Brady himself is yet to be bestowed with.

The 1998 season completely turned around Tom Brady’s career. He was no longer going to be a lesser-known QB languishing in the below ranks. But while he stunned college football fans, there was one man who helped him do so from the trenches. The co-captain of the 1997 Wolverines squad and former OT Jon Jansen is inducted to U-Mich’s Hall of Honor, the school announced on August 20.

Jansen, at one time, was a record holder at Michigan, having started for 50 games straight. The year Brady made himself known to college football, the OT was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Jansen was picked in the second round of the 1999 draft and played for 11 seasons in the league. He held the position of captain for the Redskins as well, for 7 seasons. Jansen was part of Michigan’s most glorious days in recent history, with the program going 39-11 during his career.

Tom Brady has a longer career than that of Jansen’s, but it’s still going to be some time before he is once again recognised among Michigan’s greats. Jansen joins fellow 1997 player and Heisman winner Charles Woodson by winning this prestigious title.

Is Jon Jansen's Hall of Honor induction overdue, or is Michigan football finally getting it right?

