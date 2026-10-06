Michigan Athlete Issues Public Apology as “Inappropriate” Comments on Kyle Whittingham’s Coaching Staff Blow Out of Proportion

Kyle Whittingham lost the locker room within five weeks. That was confirmed after alleged private group chat messages started circulating on social media. And one name kept popping up. It was tight end Zach Marshall, who seemingly had zero confidence in offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

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Until hours ago, the messages were unverified. But after Marshall’s apology, the internal cracks and conflicts are now clearly visible.

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“Last weekend, in the hours after we lost, I made some inappropriate comments that I regret,” Marshall’s X post read. “This game is won and lost as a team, and I pointed fingers instead of taking accountability.

“I let my frustrations speak for me in an emotional moment. I apologize to my teammates and coaches for the unnecessary drama that this has caused. I will always be proud to represent Michigan and will continue to give everything I have for this program. I love Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan, and Team 147.”

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For Marshall, last year was a breakout season as he scored his first-ever touchdown for the team. Since then, he has yet to record any yardage this season. Factor in an offense that has been receiving criticism under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, and the emotion behind the situation begins to surface.

This year was supposed to be an offensive overhaul for Michigan. Under Whittingham, new offensive coordinator Jason Beck had arrived after having worked with him in Utah. However, Michigan’s tight ends have been a minor part of the passing game through the team’s completed throws this season. They accounted for just nine of the Wolverines’ 69 completions.

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This is one of the reasons their offense looks stalled. And it seems like Marshall was frustrated about it.

His leaked message read, “None of us (tight ends) are valuable to this offense.”

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His message also mentioned: “Beck tells Bryce where to go on every play, and it gets strapped. Bryce is a good QB; Beck is a problem. (I never said this and this better not ever leave this group chat).”

This was surprising for some because the player spoke highly of Beck’s offense during preseason camp in August.

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“Lightning in a bottle,” he had said about the offense. “You’re not going to know where the ball is. It’s one of the beautiful things. A lot of misdirection. It’s a lot of things built to have answers for anything. A lot of pull-press throws.”

But it seems the season hasn’t delivered on what he expected.

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For Marshall, the leaked chats issue comes at a time when the tight end would be keen on increasing his production. In his freshman year at Ann Arbor, he played two games followed by 13 more in his sophomore year. However, he didn’t record any yardage during that time.

In his last season under former head coach Sherrone Moore, Marshall recorded 16 receptions, and 199 yards with a receiving touchdown for the team as a junior.

What stood out was his 12.4 yards per reception statistic, which would have Wolverines fans hoping for an increased role this year.

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Sherrone Moore’s name resurfaced in the chat

Yes, Moore’s name resurfaced in the group chat leak as well, where an alleged message spoke about how, outside the off-field issues surrounding the firing of Sherrone Moore, things looked “worse.”

All in all, Marshall has played 33 games for the Wolverines in his college tenure, and would want to add to this tally as he would be eligible to enter the NFL Draft next year, in 2027.

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Despite some buzz around him exploring other programs after the breakout year, he showed his commitment to the program by staying for 2026. Now, he has reaffirmed that commitment in his apology.

Marshall has apologized, but the leaked messages have added another layer to Michigan’s offensive struggles at 3-2. With his role already reduced this season, the junior now has to turn that apology into production on the field.