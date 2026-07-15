Michigan Attorney Leaves for ACC Program Amid Warde Manuel Firing Rumors

Ann Arbor is in a tense stretch right now. The Sherrone Moore investigation has revived old questions, more probes are ongoing, and athletic director Warde Manuel is on the hot seat. Reports say the Board of Regents could decide this week whether to keep or replace him as athletic director. Amid all of this, the university’s vice president and general counsel is also on his way out.

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“I’m deeply excited to support what Stanford represents: a community where there’s an expectation of excellence and a deep faith that people really can change the world for the better,” Timothy Lynch told the Stanford Report.

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Timothy Lynch will occupy the same position at Stanford University as the vice president and general counsel, replacing Debra Zyumwalt J.D. ’79, who retired after serving in the position for 26 years. Lynch had been at Michigan for half that time before deciding to depart the program this summer.

Lynch will start at Stanford on August 31. At Michigan, President Domenico Grasso has named Patty Petrowski as interim vice president and general counsel for two years, starting August 26, pending approval from the Board of Regents.

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During his time at the university, he advised the Board of Regents on governance, compliance, athletics, and other institutional matters. He helped the university handle complex legal and compliance issues. Lynch was also an adjunct professor at the university’s law school. Beyond his legal work, he also taught at the law school and served on several university boards.

Before Michigan, he served as acting general counsel and deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Energy. He leaves Michigan with his head up after 13 faithful years of serving the program. “I am deeply grateful for the colleagues and friends who have made these past 13 years so meaningful. I leave knowing that the university is in exceptionally capable hands and with great confidence that the extraordinarily talented team in the Office of the General Counsel will continue carrying forward the momentum we have all built together,” Lynch said, per The University Record.

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Interestingly, his new program knows Lynch’s worth and has not held back its positive words about their new official. “His intellect and collaborative, problem-solving approach are exactly what the moment calls for, and I look forward to working alongside him,” Stanford University president Jonathan Levin stated.

Michigan misses Timothy Lynch

Michigan might be at the center of the headlines for some unpleasant reasons, but that has not stopped the program from honoring a dedicated official. The program’s president even admitted to not wanting him to leave, seeing how valuable he has been to the program.

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“Tim’s impact on the University of Michigan has been profound,” Grasso said. “For 13 years he served our institution and community with integrity, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to justice and fairness. He has guided and protected the university through an increasingly complex landscape while building an outstanding legal team that plays an integral role in our success. On a personal level, I am deeply sorry to see him leave. He has been one of my most trusted advisors, a valued colleague, and a true friend.”

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His exit does not seem to have any connection with the ongoing scandal related to Sherrone Moore. Regardless, in such a time of investigations, the program would dearly miss its highest-ranked lawyer, who opens a new chapter in his career next month.