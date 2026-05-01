Michigan Backup QB Calls Career Decision ‘A No-Brainer’ as He Continues Family Legacy

Michigan backup QB Tommy Carr’s recruitment story flipped from uncertain to a dream come true. Despite his deep family ties to Ann Arbor, he was initially under-recruited, largely because he sat behind his older brother, CJ Carr, during his early high school years. But after committing to Michigan, Tommy clarifies why he chose the Wolverines.

“I was pretty under-recruited,” said Tommy Carr in an interview with Chase Herbstreit on Wednesday. “I was committed to Miami-OH for a while, and then it was about like, the last few games into my high school senior year, I got offered from Michigan, and I mean, I kind of knew like Michigan was where I always wanted to go.”

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“So once I got that offer, it was pretty much a no-brainer that this is where I wanted to be, and now we’re here, and I’m extremely grateful,” added the backup QB.

In February 2025, Carr committed to the RedHawks after they became one of the first schools to believe in his potential. At the time, his only other major offers were from programs like Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, and Akron. But as a senior at Saline High School, Carr exploded with 2,737 passing yards and 37 TDs, and that drew interest from Power Four schools.

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Michigan officially entered the mix in November 2025. Tommy Carr’s stellar play and an injury to another 2026 QB commit, Brady Smigiel, influenced the Wolverines’ decision to offer, as the staff wanted to add a second signal-caller to the class. Then, following an unofficial visit, Carr announced his commitment to Michigan on November 16, 2025, just ahead of National Signing Day.

That move, as a lifelong Michigan fan, not only gives Carr a chance to play at the Big House but also gives him a chance to continue his family’s legacy with the Wolverines.

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“I mean, it was pretty crazy because it kind of got down to the wire,” said Tommy. “I thought I was going somewhere else. And then, it all—everything—happens for a reason. So, we ended up here. And my first call was my grandpa, actually, and he was pretty excited. It was just great to see the legacy continue on. I’m going to just do what I can to keep the legacy going.”

“My mom went to Michigan, and then both my grandpas—well, my other grandpa, he played safety here. My dad played quarterback here, and then my grandpa coached here, obviously. Michigan through for sure,” added the Michigan QB.

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Two CFB Hall of Fame grandfathers define Tommy’s deep roots at Michigan. His paternal grandfather, Lloyd Carr, led Michigan to a national championship in 1997 and compiled 122 wins over 13 seasons. His maternal grandfather, Tom Curtis, the two-time All-American safety from 1967 to ’69, still holds the Michigan record for career interceptions (25).

Tommy’s father, Jason Carr, a former Michigan QB who played for the program from 1992 to 1995, and his mother, Tammi Curtis Carr, are graduates of Michigan. The Carr family is also widely known in Michigan for their charitable work through the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation. Founded in memory of Tommy’s younger brother, Chad Carr, who passed away from pediatric brain cancer in 2015, the foundation has raised over $41 million for research.

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With this kind of legacy, the Michigan backup QB has emerged as an unexpected asset under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

The backup Michigan QB is making waves

During the annual Maize vs. Blue spring game, Tommy Carr outshone returning starter Bryce Underwood. He led a 4th-quarter game-winning drive capped by a 1-yard TD plunge. He completed 21-of-30 passes for 143 yards, leading the Maize team to a 7-6 victory.

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“He’s (Tommy Carr) got that ‘it’ factor for a quarterback, that confidence, that field general mentality. He’s a football junkie. He is completely just immersed in his development as far as trying to get better and doing everything he can to perfect his craft,” said the Michigan head coach.

Kyle Whittingham officially designated Carr as the No. 2 QB heading into the summer, noting that he would be the backup if Michigan “had to play tomorrow.” The Michigan head coach mentioned he often found Carr watching film alone as late as 10:00 p.m. Despite that, the coaching staff reaffirmed that Underwood remains QB1 entering fall camp.

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“Bryce is our starter right now, and that’s not any different after today, but Tommy has really made strides and really has great pocket presence and escapability,” said Whittingham. “He can extend plays, keeps his eyes down field. All the things that you look for in a big-time quarterback, I believe Tommy possesses. It’s still really early in his career, but what he’s doing out there relative to his experience level here, I think is pretty impressive.”