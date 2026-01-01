Michigan Booster Makes Bold Promise to Miami For Big 10’s National Pride

Rivalry aside, when it comes to Big Ten pride, Michigan booster Dave Portnoy didn’t hesitate to take a shot at Miami following Ohio State’s loss. Taking to social media, he vowed that his Wolverines would restore the B1G’s national standing.

“Here’s what I promise America. Kyle Whittingham, our coach, will restore this conference to the premier team in the conference,” stated Portnoy after Miami’s 24-14 win against OSU. “Clearly, you can’t put Ohio State, a boy, to do a man’s job. They (Ohio State) can’t win the Big Ten.”

With the loss to Miami, Ohio State didn’t just see its title hopes end early; it delivered an embarrassing moment for Big Ten fans after falling to an ACC opponent. That result stood in stark contrast to claims about Big Ten dominance.

As Dave Portnoy puts it, the conference is often touted as the best in America, yet the ACC physically mauled and dominated one of its premier teams on the national stage.

While Ohio State’s performance embarrassed the Michigan booster, his words hinted at a sense of revenge aimed at Miami or the ACC as a whole heading into next season.

Here, his focus is clear: to put the B10 back in the national spotlight.

“They (OSU) go get embarrassed like this. Michigan will clean up this mess that Ohio State always leaves. I’m disgusted. If you’re a fan of the Big Ten, you should be disgusted that Ohio just embarrassed us like that on national TV. Disgusting. We will clean up their mess. I guarantee it,” added Portnoy.

Obviously, as a Big Ten loyalist, the loss had to sting for Portnoy, but he was quick to deliver a strong critique of Ohio State’s performance. This past season, Ohio State lost to Indiana in the Big Ten title game, which only added to the narrative, highlighting the Buckeyes’ back-to-back title losses to Michigan in 2022 and 2021.

Even last season, it was Oregon that claimed the Big Ten crown. So, could this loss turn into an advantage for Portnoy’s Michigan? Maybe. Rivalries have a way of fueling moments like this.

There’s a point underneath. With Whittingham locked in as head coach, Michigan looks poised to rebound, and the 2025 dip feels temporary. Come 2026, the Wolverines should be sharper, and if that happens, the Big Ten’s comeback tour might not just be talk.

And that makes sense, as Michigan’s new coaching staff hiring is nearly complete.

“We’ll have 90% of the staff named by this weekend,” said Whittingham.

But the loss to Miami cuts deeper than the tweets. Against OSU, Miami struck fast and never blinked. A steady offense paired with a 72-yard Keionte Scott pick-six vaulted the Hurricanes to a 14–0 lead. Then, the defense set the tone early. Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor lived in the backfield, combining for three first-half sacks.

But Ohio State sputtered, punting on four of its first five drives.

Even after a 59-yard bomb from Julian Sayin to Jeremiah Smith, Scott read a screen perfectly and took it to the house. Following that, the second half turned into a test of will. Ohio State clawed back behind Smith’s big plays, while Miami answered with muscle and poise. At last, Jakobe Thomas’ interception put the final stamp on a Hurricanes upset.

Just like that, Ohio State dealt a blow to the B1G’s national pride, despite winning the national title last season. Now, Michigan appears ready to take on the task of restoring, and that work already seems to be underway.

Michigan’s head coach sends a message for the future

Surely, Michigan’s season ended on a sour note, falling 41–27 to Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. But there’s a new energy brewing in Ann Arbor. Kyle Whittingham is already making waves, especially with QB Bryce Underwood.

Whittingham praised the rising sophomore, calling him a “terrific kid” with the “IT” factor and the poise of a true leader.

“He carries himself the right way,” said Whittingham. “I had a chance to meet his parents—great family. He’s the right man to lead this football team.”

It’s a vote of confidence that signals Michigan is ready to build around Underwood as they look toward 2026. Whittingham’s focus isn’t just on the field, but on character and leadership.

“Michigan is synonymous with tradition and excellence—both on the field and beyond,” added Whittingham. “Our program is committed to upholding those values while striving for greatness together. My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community and help our players reach their highest potential.”

Now, Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck and offensive line coach Jim Harding are reportedly joining the Wolverines.

While optimism is rising in Ann Arbor, it’s clear that Whittingham is here to set a new tone, and the 2026 Wolverines are listening.