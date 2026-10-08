Michigan Booster Shares Honest Feelings on Kyle Whittingham’s Program Amid Leak Controversy: “I’m Broken”

College football locker rooms run on trust, but Michigan’s internal privacy took a hit following a 20-14 loss to Minnesota. Screenshots leaked online showed tight end Zack Marshall sharing his frustration over offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s play-calling and quarterback Bryce Underwood’s development. Marshall ended his message asking the group to keep things private, saying, “This better not leave this group chat.” However, the message quickly got leaked.

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Former Michigan star offensive lineman and die-hard booster Taylor Lewan spilled his soul alongside his co-host and fellow Bussin’ With The Boys employee Will Compton. Sitting down with college football analyst Josh Pate, Lewan couldn’t hold back his pure disappointment over how easy it is for circles of trust to break nowadays, especially since a former intern for their own show was tied up in the digital chaos.

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The conversation kicked off with Lewan questioning how anyone can trust private chats anymore. “People are leaking group chats. How do you feel about that?” Lewan asked, venting about the lack of loyalty. “If we’re in a group chat and I was bitching about somebody, I would fully trust the both of you to not say a word about it and keep between us.”

This isn’t just a Michigan problem either. Across college sports, private team chats and internal messages are leaking out more frequently as NIL deals and digital phones change locker room dynamics. From high-profile programs like Texas to smaller locker rooms, coaches everywhere are struggling to keep internal team issues from becoming viral headlines.

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Lewan doubled-down. “It was a screenshot and a half. You can’t have that, dude. It’s bad. And I wanted to find a way to weave Michigan into the conversation because, to be fair, I’m broken right now.”

To be clear, Lewan’s frustration centered on the leaked group chat and its impact on team culture, not Whittingham’s coaching directly. He wasn’t calling for a coach’s head or attacking the staff’s strategy; he was simply hurt as an alumnus seeing the sacred privacy of a Michigan locker room fall apart on public social media.

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Regardless, Whittingham came to Michigan with a big reputation after built-in success at Utah, where he won back-to-back Pac-12 titles and built a culture on toughness. Alumni like Lewan thought bringing that proven formula would fix the program overnight. But instead of that promised stability, the Wolverines are sitting at 3-2, stuck with a struggling offense and clear communication problems.

I’m the opposite of that with my program,” Lewan admitted heavily, contrasting his gloom with the excitement surrounding other teams. “I feel empty. And you’re on a bye week.”

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The bleak outlook prompted Josh Pate to offer a funny but sad comparison for the team. He said the situation was like being completely broken down on the side of the road with an empty gas tank and no gas station in sight. He joked that the team was stuck on a dying phone battery with nowhere to go, meaning they might just coast through their break without any real plan or energy.

This rough comparison made a lot of sense to Lewan, who felt the team’s off-field drama totally ruined their chance to quietly fix Underwood issues. The shock of having a former employee get caught up leaking private texts destroyed any hope for a peaceful week off.

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Compton could only offer his sympathies, agreeing that it was a terrible look all around Bussin’ with the Boys.

While Zack Marshall has since issued a formal apology on social media for letting his post-game emotions get the best of him, the damage to the team’s culture is done. Whittingham and his staff now face a monumental task during their break.

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If they can’t patch up the cracks in the locker room and fix a fundamentally struggling offense before their next big game, Lewan’s feeling of being “broken” might become a permanent state of mind for the entire fanbase.