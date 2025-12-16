Michigan Booster Still Owes Urban Meyer Money For Lost Bet

Despite having a reported net worth of $35 million, Urban Meyer is not ready to give up on $1000. It started as a friendly wager as Michigan alum Dave Portnoy locked in a Big Noon Kickoff bet with the former OSU head coach about the results of ‘The Game’. Now that Portnoy has lost the bet, that’s when Meyer pounced, which is why on Monday he called out the Michigan superfan over the unpaid wager.

“Portnoy still owes me $1000 bucks, I know that,” said Meyer on his Triple Option Podcast.

Now, the Triple Option podcast’s X page shared Meyer’s message, tagging Portnoy and former Arizona star TE Rob Gronkowski. The video also featured a clip from the Big Noon Kickoff, where Portnoy said, “100%” on the loser paying their debts. It’s been two weeks, and Meyer is waiting for Portnoy to keep his end of the bargain.

According to the terms of the original wager, that $1,000 plus another $1,000 is earmarked not for the ex-OSU coach himself, but for the two universities. The bet centered on The Game, Michigan vs. OSU, with $1,000 on the line from each side.

“$1,000 donation to each school’s NIL. So we’re gonna get an Urban Meyer check made out to the University of Michigan football program,” Portnoy said during the Big Noon Kickoff. “He’s gonna help us keep beating them.”

However, the tables turned quickly, and the Michigan booster lost after OSU steamrolled the Wolverines 29–7 in Michigan’s final regular-season game of 2025.

The game started tight, but the Buckeyes quickly seized control. At halftime, they held an eight-point edge, capped by a late TD pass. With that, the second half turned into a blowout, where Michigan could only manage three after an early six in the first. But OSU poured in 14 more points in the third quarter. Just like that, the Buckeyes pulled away, leaving Michigan chasing shadows.

Still, Portnoy recently downplayed OSU’s win in that game, noting that Michigan’s circumstances weren’t ideal.

“I can’t state this strongly enough. If we had a coach even half paying attention, we beat Ohio by 30,” said Portnoy. “You wanna talk asterisk? This game shouldn’t even count. How embarrassing for Ohio State. 😂”

Surely, the firing of Michigan’s head coach stirred controversy, which likely pushed Portnoy to make this jab. But his backing of the Wolverines isn’t blind loyalty. Michigan’s resume is stacked with wins over Nebraska, Purdue, and more. Then, their stats tell a story of dominance. The ground game bulldozed through OSU, averaging 223.5 rushing YPG to OSU’s 170.2.

But those numbers didn’t change the fact that Michigan lost, and with it, Portnoy lost the bet. Now, the Michigan superfan may respond with a humorous reply to Meyer’s callout. But the ex-Ohio State coach’s reaction to Sherrone Moore’s firing goes beyond the rivalries.

Urban Meyer’s take on Michigan’s firing

This week, Urban Meyer spoke out following the firing of Michigan’s Sherrone Moore, emphasizing the human side of the turmoil. The 39-year-old married father of three was dismissed after an investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

“Last night, I said a prayer for that family,” stated Meyer on The Triple Option Podcast. “You’ve got three little girls. A guy who was on top of the world a week ago—they’re up 6–0 on the Buckeyes at home. And then also, you wake up, and they’re in this situation. Rivalries aside, this is all human element.”

Here, Meyer highlighted the human cost, reminding fans that sometimes, off-field challenges outweigh any scoreboard. Moreover, Meyer’s message suggests football takes a backseat to life’s realities.

“Forget football. Who cares about football?” he said.

Moore’s firing comes after a series of off-field issues as well as a two-game suspension for his involvement in the Jim Harbaugh-era sign-stealing scandal. Since he was terminated for cause, Michigan likely avoids paying the majority of Moore’s $14 million buyout. But Michigan finished the 2025 season with a 9–3 record under Moore. Now, while Michigan prepares for a Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas under Biff Poggi, Moore’s life is full of uncertainties.