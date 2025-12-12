Michigan Booster Uses Sherrone Moore Controversy to Discount Ohio State’s Win in Rivalry Game

While OSU was triumphant against the Tigers to end the season with a 27-9 win, Michigan Booster Dave Portnoy questions if it is a win worth celebrating. He points the finger at the controversies surrounding the recently fired HC Sherrone Moore.

“I can’t state this strongly enough. If we had a coach even half paying attention, we beat Ohio by 30,” wrote Portnoy. “You wanna talk asterisk? This game shouldn’t even count. How embarrassing for Ohio State. 😂”

It’s a take that, in his eyes, puts an asterisk on the Buckeyes’ victory.

While Moore’s firing was reportedly due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, according to the university’s investigation, Portnoy humorously suggested that the season-ending 27–9 loss to OSU shouldn’t officially count, implying OSU’s win is less meaningful. In short, OSU’s victory is not really valid because of the circumstances surrounding the game.

While Michigan’s head-coaching turmoil grabbed headlines, Portnoy’s jab came right after an OSU alum fired off a sharp comment about Moore.

“Sherrone Moore was DMing girls during halftime of games, BIG TIME games; some would call it THE game,” wrote a CFB insider.

In that game against OSU, at halftime, the Buckeyes held an eight-point lead, capped by a late TD pass. Following that, OSU poured in 14 points in the second quarter, while Michigan managed just three after scoring six in the first. Just like that, Ohio State pulled away in the second half and secured the win, leaving the Wolverines chasing The Game.

Portnoy’s backing of the Wolverines simply suggests he believes this team has the tools to win. Their resume supports that, with solid victories over Purdue, Nebraska, Michigan State, and more. But in his view, Moore’s lack of focus might have opened the door for this loss against OSU. That came with a simple fact that OSU owns the better overall record and the head-to-head win, but Michigan still led in several key statistical categories.

Michigan’s ground game didn’t just beat OSU this season; it bulldozed them. The Wolverines churned out 223.5 rushing yards per game to OSU’s 170.2, ripping off 5.6 yards per carry while needing fewer attempts. To cap it off, by season’s end, Michigan piled up nearly 600 more rushing yards.

But none of that changes the fact that the Wolverines lost that game, and now the program is searching for a steady hand following Sherrone Moore’s firing due to alarming reasons.

While Biff Poggi will guide the Wolverines into their bowl game, the Michigan booster wasted no time sharing his reaction to Moore’s firing, considering his contribution to the program.

Dave Portnoy’s take on Michigan parting ways with Sherrone Moore

On Wednesday, Michigan sent shockwaves through CFB, firing Sherrone Moore for cause after investigators found he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship. And it didn’t take long for the program booster, Dave Portnoy, to jump into the fray. He first reacted on X with a fiery video.

There, he stated Michigan booted Moore simply for going 9–3 and missing the CFP for a second straight season. But once the full story dropped, he shifted gears, though not without a signature jab.

“At Michigan, if you’re going to have an affair with a staffer, you better beat Ohio State and make the playoffs. That’s the Michigan standard,” he posted.

Then he doubled down on the program’s relevance.

“The playoffs are right around the corner and all anybody can talk about is Michigan. Win, lose or draw, it’s always Michigan. Truly the straw that stirs the drink.”

Portnoy wrapped up his reaction by insisting the program is actually better off without Moore, calling the Michigan job “the best in the game,” and declaring “the world is our oyster.”

While Moore exits with a 16–8 record, two suspensions tied to the Connor Stalions scandal, and a season-ending loss to OSU, with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas now looming, Michigan turns the page.