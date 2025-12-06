brand-logo
BREAKING: Arch Manning Learns Opponent for First Texas Bowl Game After CFP Snub

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 6, 2025 | 2:47 PM EST

After facing three losses, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns were nearly kicked out of the postseason appearance. Although the program is out of the college football playoffs, QB Arch Manning has still got one Big Ten rival to lace up against.

The Longhorns are projected to go against the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, according to The Big Ten Huddle’s Jon Rhoades.

The last time Michigan and Texas faced off (in a bowl game) was in the 2005 Rose Bowl. Celebrated QB Vince Young beat the Wolverines in a close 38-37 fashion, earning the MVP honor.

