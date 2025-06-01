Michigan Coach Drops Major Bryce Underwood Admission on Sunday

Bryce Underwood is making his mark on the Michigan staff. The top recruit of the 2025 class is looking like it, according to a Wolverines coach. The $ 12 million gambles that the Champions Collective pulled off might finally be able to reap good results. Sherrone Moore still hasn’t announced his QB1 or whether he’s inclined toward Underwood. But the 17-year-old QB is just focusing on football and getting himself better. That work ethic is impressing the staff, and they will surely bat for him in the future. But one area that you rarely associate with a player of Underwood’s age is charming coaches efficiently.

The QB1 battle at Michigan, even now in the offseason, can still go any way possible. Underwood is the public favorite to land the role. However, his age and experience make it sensible for him to sit out this season, but he can still win the race, nonetheless. Underwood made a small splash at the Maize and Gold spring game, being limited with a problematic arm that hampered his performance. Underwood has had a beyond-productive spring and continues to impress the staff. WR coach Ronald Bellamy, in particular, is an avid fan of the QB.

Bellamy told the press on June 1, “He’s a sponge. Always want to learn, you know, hanging around the receivers. Great leader for a 17-y old kid. Unbelievable leader. We all know about the physical attributes. But, you know, I think, you know he’s on the right track. Definitely on the right track.” He also helped in landing some more recruits from the 2025 class. WRs, in particular, were swayed because of Underwood in the program. They will be the guys who will connect with the QB in the years to come, once he becomes a proper starter in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Twitter

“He hasn’t taken a snap yet, you know. But obviously there’s a lot of great things that he’s done thus far, you know, in the short term. You can see it. You definitely see it, you know, but I say I’m most impressed with his leadership and, you know, the way he comes out there ready to go every day for a young kid, that’s pretty unprecedented,” Bellamy repeated once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryce Underwood is weathering the storm that’s currently looming over Michigan, and his work ethic is continuing to impress more and more people. Here’s how Underwood has taken to Ann Arbor.

Bryce Underwood’s work ethic is unparalleled for a 17-year-old in CFB

ESPN named Underwood the No. 1 freshman ahead of the 2025 season. He might have gotten on the wrong side of critics with his very dramatic exit from LSU. But Michigan stands a chance to attempt to regain its lost 2023 glory with Underwood in play. Because Mikey Keene remained unfit all season, Underwood has emerged as the most probable solution to Sherrone Moore’s QB1 dilemma. And the QB is giving his everything to earn that role, according to scorned sign-stealing scandal center Connor Stalions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“First guy there, last guy to leave. Wins every sprint in practice. Treats every single rep like his life depends on it. When he’s not on the field or working out, he’s studying the game. Never satisfied. Always looking for ways to improve. Always getting extra work in. He didn’t get to where he is by accident. He’s ALL about football,” the former Michigan staffer said. In fact, he may have been one of the instrumental pieces that nudged him over to Ann Arbor from LSU.

With a QB1 race looking to crown Bryce Underwood as its winner, the star player looks poised to lead the team. Though his inexperience does make critics a little hesitant, the mindset Underwood is displaying for his age is charming one coach after the other. Will we see Underwood at the top of the QB room depth chart later this year?